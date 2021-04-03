Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Complete study of the global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors market include _ Murata Manufacturing Co, NCC (Chemi-con), Nichicon, Panasonic Corporation, Kemet, AVX, Vishay, Apaq Technology Co, Rubycon Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, Lelon, Jianghai, Yageo, Aihua Group, Illinois Capacitor

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors industry.

Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Segment By Type:

Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor, Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitor, Others (Hybrid and Niobium)

Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Segment By Application:

Mobile Phone, Computer, Wearable Device, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors market?

TOC

1 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Overview

1.1 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Product Overview

1.2 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

1.2.2 Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitor

1.2.3 Others (Hybrid and Niobium)

1.3 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Industry

1.5.1.1 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors by Application

4.1 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mobile Phone

4.1.2 Computer

4.1.3 Wearable Device

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors by Application 5 North America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Business

10.1 Murata Manufacturing Co

10.1.1 Murata Manufacturing Co Corporation Information

10.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Murata Manufacturing Co Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Murata Manufacturing Co Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.1.5 Murata Manufacturing Co Recent Development

10.2 NCC (Chemi-con)

10.2.1 NCC (Chemi-con) Corporation Information

10.2.2 NCC (Chemi-con) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 NCC (Chemi-con) Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Murata Manufacturing Co Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.2.5 NCC (Chemi-con) Recent Development

10.3 Nichicon

10.3.1 Nichicon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nichicon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nichicon Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nichicon Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.3.5 Nichicon Recent Development

10.4 Panasonic Corporation

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Panasonic Corporation Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Panasonic Corporation Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Kemet

10.5.1 Kemet Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kemet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Kemet Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kemet Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.5.5 Kemet Recent Development

10.6 AVX

10.6.1 AVX Corporation Information

10.6.2 AVX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 AVX Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AVX Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.6.5 AVX Recent Development

10.7 Vishay

10.7.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.7.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Vishay Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Vishay Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.7.5 Vishay Recent Development

10.8 Apaq Technology Co

10.8.1 Apaq Technology Co Corporation Information

10.8.2 Apaq Technology Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Apaq Technology Co Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Apaq Technology Co Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.8.5 Apaq Technology Co Recent Development

10.9 Rubycon Corporation

10.9.1 Rubycon Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rubycon Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Rubycon Corporation Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Rubycon Corporation Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.9.5 Rubycon Corporation Recent Development

10.10 ROHM Semiconductor

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ROHM Semiconductor Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development

10.11 Lelon

10.11.1 Lelon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lelon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Lelon Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Lelon Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.11.5 Lelon Recent Development

10.12 Jianghai

10.12.1 Jianghai Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jianghai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Jianghai Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Jianghai Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.12.5 Jianghai Recent Development

10.13 Yageo

10.13.1 Yageo Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yageo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Yageo Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Yageo Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.13.5 Yageo Recent Development

10.14 Aihua Group

10.14.1 Aihua Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Aihua Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Aihua Group Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Aihua Group Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.14.5 Aihua Group Recent Development

10.15 Illinois Capacitor

10.15.1 Illinois Capacitor Corporation Information

10.15.2 Illinois Capacitor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Illinois Capacitor Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Illinois Capacitor Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Products Offered

10.15.5 Illinois Capacitor Recent Development 11 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Consumer Electronics Polymer Capacitors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

