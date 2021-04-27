Consumer Genomics Market: by Application (Diagnostics, Genetic Relatedness, Nutrition, Wellness, & Lifestyle, Reproductive Health, Ancestry, Sports Nutrition & Health, Pharmacogenetic Testing, Personalized Medicine, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Consumer Genomics Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Consumer Genomics market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Consumer Genomics market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Consumer Genomics market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Consumer Genomics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Consumer Genomics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Consumer Genomics

The report covers forecast and analysis for the consumer genomics market on a global and regional level. The research report provides historical data for 2016 to 2019, along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the consumer genomics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the consumer genomics market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the consumer genomics market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the consumer genomics market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the consumer genomics market on global and regional basis.

Consumer genomics is the stream of genomics that involves sequencing, investigation, and interpretation of an individuals genome. The consumer genomics business is growing steadily and fast becoming a mainstream aspect. Consumer genomics is playing an important role in bringing the revolutionary concepts and their applications in the masses.

Factors such as decreasing cost of sequencing, reduction in prices of personal genomic products, increasing accessibility of genomic products to consumers, decrease in fixed costs, in-house resource deployment by corporations, efforts taken by major companies to reduce of cost of whole genome sequencing will act as major driving factors in the growth of global consumer genomics market. Increasing applications of consumer genomics and favorable government policies in developing regions will act as an opportunity for the market players in the consumer genomics market. Nonetheless, lack of awareness, dearth of skilled personnel, and lack of awareness in low income countries will restrict the growth of global consumer genomics market.

The global consumer genomics market has been split into application and region. Based on application, consumer genomics market has been segmented into diagnostics, genetic relatedness, nutrition, wellness, & lifestyle, reproductive health, ancestry, sports nutrition & health, pharmacogenetic testing, personalized medicine, and others. The genetic relatedness segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. Presence of major market players, existence of leading market players, and rapid uptake of new technologies will boost the market growth in this region. Europe will be the second largest market. The major reasons are presence of skilled professionals and rise in awareness regarding use of consumer genomics products. Asia Pacific will propagate at speedy rate over the forecast period due to rapid technological updation in the healthcare sector. Latin America market will develop at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Africa and Middle Eastern countries are likely to experience perceptible growth in the estimated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as 23andMe, Inc., Ancestry, Xcode Life, Helix OpCo LLC, Diagnomics, Inc., Gene By Gene, Ltd., Positive Biosciences, Ltd., Color Genomics, Futura Genetics, Pathway Genomics, Mapmygenome, Toolbox Genomics, and MyHeritage Ltd. among others.

Diagnostics

Genetic Relatedness

Nutrition, Wellness, & Lifestyle

Reproductive Health

Ancestry

Sports Nutrition & Health

Pharmacogenetic Testing

Personalized Medicine

Others

Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

