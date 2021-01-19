Consumer Genomics Market to Witness Rapid Growth by 2027 with Top Key Players Such as Ancestry, 23andMe, Gene By Gene, Mapmygenome

The Consumer Genomics Market Research Survey represents a comprehensive insights and shed lights on future forecasts, industry facts & figures. The market is expected to grow due to the rising geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of various chronic illnesses and the growth in awareness regarding fitness. In addition, rising concerns regarding home healthcare is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the Consumer Genomics market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing demand for regulatory paperwork in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Consumer Genomics market include, Ancestry, 23andMe, Inc., Gene By Gene, Ltd., Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Veritas, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Diagnomics, Inc.

The “Global Consumer Genomics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Consumer Genomics market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, application, and geography. The global Consumer Genomics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Consumer Genomics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in Consumer Genomics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Consumer Genomics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global consumer genomics market is segmented on the basis of application, product type and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented as genetic relatedness, diagnostics, lifestyle wellness and nutrition, ancestry, reproductive health, personalized medicine and pharmacogenetic testing, sports nutrition and health and others. Based on product type, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables.

The report analyzes factors affecting consumer genomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the consumer genomics market in these regions.

