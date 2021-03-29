Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Movement-detailed Research Analysis 2019-2027
Analysis Report on Consumer Identity & Access Management Market
A report on global Consumer Identity & Access Management market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.
The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Consumer Identity & Access Management Market.
Key Manufacturers
The global Consumer Identity & Access Management market segment by manufacturers include
Key segments in the global consumer identity and access management market:
- Component
- Software Solutions
- Advanced Authentication
- Profile Management
- Credentials Management
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- Vertical
- Finance & Insurance
- Public Administration
- Healthcare
- Educational Services
- Telecommunications Information
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Key regions covered in the global consumer identity and access management market report:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- South Asia
- India
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Rest of South Asia
- East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Middle East and Africa
- Northern Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key vendors in the global consumer identity and access management market:
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE (Gigya, Inc.)
- Ping Identity
- Okta, Inc.
- Forgerock Inc.
- Janrain, Inc.
- Loginradius, Inc.
- Iwelcome B.V.
- Globalsign
- Trusona
- Acuant, Inc.
