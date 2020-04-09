Contact Lenses Market worldwide growing by size, share, demand, regional analysis by 2024

The global Contact Lenses market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Contact Lenses market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to get a better understanding of the contact lens market, a key trends analysis has been included for all the segments. In addition, the key players in the market have also been profiled in terms of their product segments, financial overview, recent developments and business strategies adopted by them. The leading players in the market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Québec, Canada), Menicon Group (Nagoya, Japan), Johnson and Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.), Novartis International AG (Basel, Switzerland), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (California, U.S.), SynergEyes Inc. (California, U.S.), STAAR Surgical (California, U.S.), Carl Zeiss AG (Oberkochen, Germany), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (California, U.S.) and Essilor International S.A. (Charenton-le-Pont, France) among others.

Key Segments of the Global Contact Lenses Market

Global Contact Lens Market, by Product Type

Soft Lens

Gas Permeable (GP)

Global Contact Lens Market, by Design Type

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Others

Global Contact Lens Market, by Technology Type

Spin Casting

Cast Molding

Lathe Cutting

Global Contact Lens Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Contact Lenses market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Contact Lenses market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

