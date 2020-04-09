Contact Lenses Market worldwide growing by size, share, demand, regional analysis by 2024
The global Contact Lenses market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Contact Lenses market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Contact Lenses market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Contact Lenses market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Contact Lenses market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market: Competitive Landscape
In order to get a better understanding of the contact lens market, a key trends analysis has been included for all the segments. In addition, the key players in the market have also been profiled in terms of their product segments, financial overview, recent developments and business strategies adopted by them. The leading players in the market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Québec, Canada), Menicon Group (Nagoya, Japan), Johnson and Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.), Novartis International AG (Basel, Switzerland), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (California, U.S.), SynergEyes Inc. (California, U.S.), STAAR Surgical (California, U.S.), Carl Zeiss AG (Oberkochen, Germany), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (California, U.S.) and Essilor International S.A. (Charenton-le-Pont, France) among others.
Key Segments of the Global Contact Lenses Market
Global Contact Lens Market, by Product Type
- Soft Lens
- Gas Permeable (GP)
Global Contact Lens Market, by Design Type
- Spherical
- Toric
- Multifocal
- Others
Global Contact Lens Market, by Technology Type
- Spin Casting
- Cast Molding
- Lathe Cutting
Global Contact Lens Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Contact Lenses market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Contact Lenses market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
