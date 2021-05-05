Contract Logistics Market 2020 Global Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Growth Insights, Industry Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2023
Contract Logistics Market 2020 Global Industry size, share, demand, Growth is expected to witness growth of international market with respect to advancements and innovations including development history, competitive analysis and regional development forecast.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends within the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of every major segment over the forecast period.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.
Contract logistics is defined as the comprehensive process from production to distribution at the final point of sale. This means that Contract Logistics is not simply the process of moving goods, but a far more comprehensive course of action that merges traditional logistics with supply chain management processes.
Contract logistics continued to see dynamic growth in 2017. New record highs were reached on net turnover, gross profit and EBIT. Both contract extensions and business wins contributed to this successful development. China and South-East Asia operations achieved double-digit growth. Many customers in these regions are looking for experienced and professional logistics partners able to support their market entry strategies and increasingly outsource their logistics functions.
Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:
• Kuehne + Nagel
• CEVA Logistics
• Agility
• APL Logistics
• GAC
• DB Schenker Logistics
• DHL Supply Chain
• Tibbett & Britten Group.
Market Segment by Type, covers:
• Land Transportation
• Air Transportation
• Sea Transportation
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
• Small Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Contract Logistics market.
Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.
Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.
Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Contract Logistics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Contract Logistics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.
