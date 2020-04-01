Contract Management Software Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027

The global contract management software market is estimated to account US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.2 Bn by 2027.

The global contract management software market is majorly driven by the ease of using the software over the complexities faced during the use of the traditional paper-based approach. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud technology across the industries is further driving the market. The integration of advanced technologies with contract management software such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, conversational systems, RPA, and others are significantly driving market growth. However, the rapidly changing nature of businesses and regulations require a consistent change in technology and services. Also, the integration of advanced technologies is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities to the key players in this market.

The generation of the massive amount of data originating from different data sources is one of the key factors driving the adoption of contract management software across the industries, globally. The easy availability of the internet and the advent of digital workplaces are some of the key reasons for the exponential increase in digital content. The digitization revolution worldwide is facilitating the increased adoption of automated solutions such as contract management software among enterprises in order to efficiently manage the contract from vendors, customers, partners, and employees.

Hence, SMEs offers a huge growth opportunity for players operating in the contract management software market. In order to tap this potential segment, companies are investing in marketing activities to spread awareness and generate interest in small scale businesses.

The players operating in the contract management software market are now offering various cloud-based solutions at affordable prices. Companies are now focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises in order to increase revenue and market share. Rising trend of digitization among enterprises to improve operational workflow and reduce costs will offer massive growth opportunity for market players in both developed and developing regions during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The increasing trend of the adoption of automated solutions across various enterprises to streamline the business process is boosting the implementation of the contract management software. The organizations are focusing more on automating their business processes to attain increased efficiencies at reduced costs. A contract management software is an electronic form for a filing cabinet. The implementation of contract management software enables organizations to decrease contract cycle time, diminish risk, increased visibility, increased compliance, increased security, and reduced admin cost, among others.

The contract management software market is segmented into component, deployment, business function and vertical; the contract management software market is also analyzed across five major geographic regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. Based on deployment, the contract management software market is further segmented into on-premises and cloud. Currently, the cloud deployment segment dominates the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the contract management software market is segmented into Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Government, Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, BFSI, and Others. In 2018, the manufacturing segment dominated the contract management software market.

