Contrast Media Agents Market oised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The global contrast media agents market accounted to US$ 4,855.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,860.6 Mn by 2027.” Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as increase in the developments for the healthcare industry and infrastructure, increasing consolidation by market players for the development of the diagnostic systems, reforming budgets of the diagnostic imaging technologies and rising medical tourism in the region.

Developments in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Coupled with Rising Number of Diagnostic Tests Procedures

Medical imaging has become essential to medical care and treatment across the globe. Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases have led to increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed across the globe. In 2012, Canadians underwent 1.7 million magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams and 4.4 million computed tomography (CT) exams. This represents nearly double the number of such exams performed in 2003.

In 2014-15, the national rate for CT scans was 126 per 1,000 people. Rates ranged from highs of 209 (New Brunswick) and 170 (Newfoundland and Labrador) to lows of 88 (Alberta) and 93 (Prince Edward Island). Moreover, according to the National Health Services (NHS) UK, there were 4.1 million imaging tests reported in England in the 12 months from February 2016 to January 2017. Of these, 3.49 million imaging tests were reported to have taken place in January 2017.

Growth Opportunities in The Developing Nations

The number of chronic non-communicable disease are rising across the globe, the prevalence is significantly rising among the developing nations across the globe. The incidences are rising due to the shift in the lifestyle and the other health conditions sue to the change in the adoption of the modernized facilities. The modernized facilities reduced the physical activities, the stress level among the people are also rising. This is expected to be a leading factor to support rising demand for the contrast media agents, with generating patient awareness regarding taking preventive measures as well as benefits of early diagnosis.

The developing nations are significantly developing their healthcare facilities and services and are heading towards the technological advancements. With increasing costs of manufacturing against their practices, the medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. The emerging markets in the developing economies are expected to be the crucial factor offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the major players to expand their business and geographic reach.

End User Insights

The global contrast media agents market by route of administration segments was led by intravascular segment. In 2018, the intravascular held a largest market share of 80.3% of the contrast media agents market, by route of administration. This segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to wide use of the contrast media injection and its advantages of delivering injection at any part of the body which is becoming the major factor for the growth of the contrast media agents market.

