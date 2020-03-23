Control Valve Market Future On Recent Innovation by 2022|key players like Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Metso Corporation (Finland)

Control valves are used to regulate process variables such as flow, temperature, pressure and fluid level in the process industries like oil & gas, water management, chemicals, power generation, automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages and many others. Control valves play an important role in increasing efficiency, safety and profitability of these process industries. Furthermore, the manufacturers of control valves are constantly engaging in research and development activities to design their products in accordance with the changing requirements in various industries.

The main drivers for the growth of control valves market are gradual increase in the need for automation in the process industry, the rising number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries and the ever increasing investment across all the process industries especially oil &gas industry. Additionally, the demand for control valves is expected to be high in the pharmaceutical industry. High energy demand integrated with growing population is one of the major factors driving the control valves market growth. Inefficient logistics and supply system across the world is one of the challenges for control valves market in the period 2014-2022.



Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Metso Corporation (Finland), Pentair Plc (UK), General Electric Company (U.S.), Samson AG (Germany), MIL Control Limited (India), Crane Fluid Inc (U.S.), IMI Plc (UK),Velan Inc. (Canada), Crane Co. (U.S.) and Flowserve corporation (U.S.).

The world control valves market has been segmented on the basis of product types, application and geography. Based on product type the market is segmented into pneumatic, hydraulic and electric control valve. In terms of application is the market can be bifurcated into electrical power, oil & gas, water &waste-water, pharmaceuticals, automotive, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and others. Based on geography, the world control valves market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (South America, Middle East and Africa).

High energy demand

With surging population trend, the energy demand is growing substantially as well. Additional electrical power generation is demanded in the countries like China and India in the forecasted period, 2014-2022.

Developing economies

BRICs nations (Brazil, Russia, India and China) and Middle East are continuing to support the control valve market due to the high consumption from the growing middle class and the need for producing and saving energy to cope with rising energy demand and demand for supply of clean potable water. Future projects in these nations will be expected to bring solid returns



Global analysis of Control Valve Market from 2014–2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Control Valve Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014–2022. Forecast and analysis of Control Valve Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.



Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Control Valve Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Control Valve Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

