Control Valves Market 2020 | Applications, Challenges, Growth, Shares, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Global Control Valves Marketwas valued at USD 6.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2017 to 2025.

Popular Players

Key Players Mentioned in the Control Valves Market Research Report:

Burkert Fluid Control System

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Crane Co.

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Alfa Laval

IMI PLC

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Velan

Samson AG.

Pentair PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Metso

The Weir Group PLC