Converged System Market to Benefit from Swift Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Converged System Market: Introduction

Converged systems refer to system-based products which are widely adopted by small scale and large scale enterprises to minimize their infrastructure cost. Converged system helps to integrate preconfigured Information technology tools and platforms into several advanced systems such as system of virtualization, cloud computing, Big data and client virtualization. These systems are also used to building and managing virtualized environment which helps to minimize complexities for analysing and managing vast amount of data.

Converged systems are developed and designed to address the complexity and cost of enterprise infrastructure operation and maintenance .Converged system pulls all information technology tools together into a single source for easy management and deployment.

Converged System Market: Drivers and Challenges

The demand of converged systems is fuelling the market owing to several driving factors such as improved performance, efficiency and cost savings which are responsible for growth of converged system market. Now-a-days, enterprises are adopting converged system solutions to accelerate their business outcomes. Converged system builds simplified platforms to give maximum performance in limited time. Converged system requires low support and maintenance cost which is another factor driving the market in positive manner.

Major restraints faced by converged system market owing to vendor lock-in situation and data security faced by enterprises while adopting advanced technologies.

Converged System Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation on the basis of end-users:

Small Scale and medium scale enterprises

Large scale enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of verticals:

IT and Telecom

Government

Education

Banking

Retail

Manufacturing and Distribution

Converged System Market: Key players

Some of the key players of converged management system market are: Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Limited., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ltd., and EMC Corporation.

Presently, North American region is holding the largest market of converged system owing to improved utilization of IT infrastructure and reduction in interim risks.

In Asia Pacific region, the converged system market is growing in positive manner because of emergence of new technologies such as cloud based deployment in converged system.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Converged System Market Segments

Converged System market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Converged System Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Converged System Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Converged System Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Converged System Market, market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

