Convertible Roof System Market 2020 Immense Growth By 2026 | Pininfarina., Continental AG, Valmet Automotive., Magna International Inc., Kee Auto Top Manufacturing Co.,

Global convertible roof system is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and expansion in automotive industry.

The key players examine the Convertible Roof System market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Convertible Roof System expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Convertible Roof System strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Convertible Roof System market are:

GAHH, LLC., The Haartz Corporation, Standex International Corporation., Pininfarina., Continental AG, Valmet Automotive., Magna International Inc., Kee Auto Top Manufacturing Co., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Webasto Group, EUROTOP GmbH & Co. KG, Hoerbiger Holding, Robbins Auto Top LLC, Robbins Auto Top LLC, EZON Auto Tops LLC, Samvardhana Motherson Group,

Market Definition: Global Convertible Roof System Market

Convertible roof system refers to a system where the vehicle’s roof can either be folded in step or part, resulting in vehicles with an open rooftop. The technique of retracting the roof varies from model to model of vehicles, they can be operated both manually and electronically. The cars possessing such a mechanism are known as convertible cars in the automotive industry. Most convertibles can easily be transformed back into a coupe or sedan with the push of a button, making it versatile.

Segmentation: Global Convertible Roof System Market

By Material Type

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC )

Carbon Fibre

Others

By Roof top Type

Hardtop

Softtop

By Vehicle Class Type

Luxury Vehicles

Semi-Luxury Vehicles

By Body Style Type

Sedan/Hatchback

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

Others

By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Development in the Convertible Roof System Market:

In November 2018, Bentley announced the launch of their luxury segment with all new Continental GT Convertible. This new innovative launch is for Bentley new luxury grand touring cars and enabling advancement in technology, delivering advanced, fully digital, driver-focussed instrument panel.

In August 2017, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. announced its acquisition of Allied Building Products Corp. This will enable Beacon in diversifying its industry from convertibles to interiors car designing segments. It will benefit Beacon in entering into new market, expanding its geographical presence, adding new product portfolio and providing efficient services to its customers.

Convertible Roof System Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for premium segment vehicles drive the market for convertible roof system market

Rising innovation in convertible roof system is also driving the market

Increasing prevalence for comfortable and excellence driving experience is also acting as market expansion for convertible cars

Advancement in technology such as sensor technology , convertibles and much more is also driving the market

Convertible Roof System Market : Restraints

Rise in cost of automotive manufacturing and its maintenance is hampering the market growth

Increasing penetration of panoramic sunroof is also impacting the growth of convertible cars

Strict government fuel efficiency norms will also act as a restrain for this market

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Convertible Roof System Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Convertible Roof System Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Convertible Roof System Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Convertible Roof System industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Convertible Roof System Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Convertible Roof System overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

