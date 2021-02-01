Cooling Towers Industry 2020-2025 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Segments, Top Key Players and Forecast Research

The Global Cooling Towers Market was valued at USD 3,280.9 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2025. The market is growing by increasing adoption in various heavy industrial applications. Factors such as high electricity consumption along with a growing need for energy efficiency in several application areas are expected to fuel the demand for this market over the forecast period.

Based on type, dry cooling towers are anticipated to rise at a significant rate because it has higher average of life expectancy and less investment in maintenance. Dry cooling method utilizes natural air from the atmosphere rather than water for cooling. It does not need exchangers for mid heating.

This method is equivalent to radiator as radiator also uses atmospheric air for cooling purpose. Hybrid cooling towers incorporate dry cooling as well as evaporative cooling units at the end points of open or closed cooling tower circuits. Hybrid cooling towers saves around 50% of the water compared to wet cooling towers. Therefore, hybrid cooling towers is facing wider adoption and is anticipated to rise in demand during the forecast period.

APAC dominates the cooling tower market due to increased demand from the HVACR application segment. Rising population, industrialization, and growing concerns related to infrastructure development have significantly increased the growth of the region’s building & construction industry, which consequently has triggered the demand for cooling tower.

Some of the key players operating in this market include SPX corporation, Hamon axisparc, Enexio, SPIG SPA, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Samco, Nalco, American water treatment, and among others.

Key benefits of the report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Emerging technologies benefitting the market

Global Cooling Towers Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

