Copper Oxychloride Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2028

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of copper oxychloride vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Individual pricing of copper oxychloride for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global level. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into application segments in each region. The report provides the size of the copper oxychloride market in 2015 and the forecast for the next eight years. Numbers provided in the report are derived based on demand generated from different applications.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Prices of commonly utilized grades of copper oxychloride in each application have been considered, and customized application pricing has not been included. Demand for copper oxychloride has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for copper oxychloride in each application. The global copper oxychloride market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding revenue. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers’ feedback and application requirement. Forecasts have been based on expected demand for copper oxychloride in different applications. The global application segment split of the market has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Companies were considered for market share analysis based on their end-user portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to sales of copper oxychloride by several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of companies’ application portfolio and regional presence along with demand for copper oxychloride in different applications in their portfolio.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players include Albaugh, LLC, Biota Agro Solutions Private Limited, IQV, Isagro S.p.A., Killicks Pharma, Manica S.p.A., SPIESS-URANIA, Syngenta, and Vimal Crop Care Pvt. Ltd. Company profiles comprise attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

The report segments the global copper oxychloride market as follows:

Copper Oxychloride Market – Application Analysis

Fungicide

Colorants & Pigments

Commercial Feed Supplement

Others (Including pyrotechnics and catalyst)

Copper Oxychloride Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



