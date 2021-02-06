Corneal Implants Market 2020 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Corneal implants are optical devices inserted into cornea to improve vision, these are also known as corneal inlays. The corneal implant procedure is done under certain conditions like keratoconus and degenerative condition and is also used to correct hyperopia, myopia and astigmatism. The main purpose of corneal implants is to improve the near vision thereby reducing use of spectacles in adults with presbyopia.

The corneal implants market is expected to grow exponentially owing to driving factors such as, growth in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of eye diseases, growing awareness about the corneal implants, increase in incidences of trauma cases and others. On the other hand advancement in technologies, developing healthcare infrastructure and presence of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to offer growth opportunities.

The key players influencing the market are:

AcuFocus, Inc.

Presbia PLC

ERAMED, INC.

Alcon

Ocular Systems

Cornea Biosciences

DIOPTEX

Aurolab

AJL Ophthalmic S.A

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

