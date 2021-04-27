Corporate Wellness Market 2020-2026 | Optum Inc., Sodexo, JLT Australia,Trotter Wellness, ProvantHealth, BupaWellness Pty Ltd, FitLinxx

Global innovative report has newly published by The Research Insights to describe the statistical and analytical view of the global Corporate Wellness market. New and creative ideas have been presented to define and describe the global market. This extensive report comes with a detailed description of market segments along with their sub segments.

The Corporate Wellness Market is expected to grow worth of USD +85 Billion and at a CAGR of +7% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Corporate wellness are agendas that are directed in corporate workplaces to keep the employees healthy and happy, both physically and mentally. Corporate wellness programs are considered to support and boost a holistic method to employee welfare by creating an organizational culture of health. It covers beyond traditional wellness programs promotes healthy lifestyles among employee populaces and improves health outcomes, all while increasing productivity, enhancing human resource investments and increasing employee assignation.

Top Key Players :

ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC, VIRGIN pULSE, Provant Health Solutions, EXOS, MARINO WELLNESS, Privia health, vitality group, wellsource, Inc., central corporate wellness, TRUWORTH WELLNESS, SOL WELLNESS

Supplying a company well-being solution that extends past traditional wellbeing programs cultivates healthy behavior amongst employee populations and improves health results, all even as increasing productiveness, optimizing human useful resource investments and boosting worker engagement. In Corporate Wellness Market, Healthier personnel will reduce growing healthcare expenses having a fantastic impact on the bottom line.

Global Corporate Wellness Market: Segmentation Overview–

By Service:

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition & Weight Management

Stress Management

Others

By End Use:

Small-scale Organizations

Medium-scale Organizations

Large-scale Organizations

By Category:

Fitness & Nutrition Consultants

Psychological Therapists

Organizations

The global provinces, such as Japan, North America, China, India and Asia Pacific are considered for exploring the growth opportunities in Corporate Wellness sector. In North America, corporate wellness market is predictable to hold a leading position in the world. Asia Pacific corporate wellness market growth is expected to exhibit high growth over the estimate period, due to growing demand for corporate wellness program from countries such as Japan and China.

