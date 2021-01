Corporate Wellness Market – Global Industry Dynamics, Trends, Challenges and Influence Factors 2018 – 2026

Corporate Wellness Market – Overview

This report on the corporate wellness market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the wellness programs and services for corporate companies and new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides overall information and data analysis of the global corporate wellness market regarding leading market segments based on service type and regions.

Based on service type, the corporate wellness market has been segmented into: health risk assessment, fitness, smoking cessation, health screening, weight management, nutrition, and others (stress management, disease management, and vaccination, among others). Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market-related factors such as the number of white-collar employees, region-wise health awareness and government support/rules and regulations, and capital expenditure by the private sector by region. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The overview section of the report explores drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently impact the corporate wellness market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different key players has been evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are projected to help market players to take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and increase share in the global corporate wellness market.

The corporate wellness market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report provides market size and forecast for major countries in their respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, regulatory scenario, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global corporate wellness market.

The key players operating in the corporate wellness market are EXOS, ProvantHealth (Hooper Holmes, Inc.), Wellness Corporate Solutions, ComPsych Corporation, Optum, Inc. (United Health Group), Sodexo, BupaWellness Pty Ltd (BupaGroup), JLT Australia (RecovreGroup), Central Corporate Wellness, TruworthWellness, CXA Group Pte.Limited, and SOL Wellness.

The global corporate wellness market is segmented as follows:

Global Corporate Wellness Market, by Service Type

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Weight Management

Nutrition

Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)

Global Corporate Wellness Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Poland UK Russia Spain Switzerland Sweden Norway Denmark Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Singapore Hong Kong Malaysia Thailand South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



