Corrugated Boxes Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2018-2028

In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global corrugated boxes market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the global corrugated boxes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The study reveals corrugated boxes market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for historical & current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period of the global corrugated boxes market.

Report Description

ThisXploreMR report studies the global corrugated boxes market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report (corrugated boxes market) is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the corrugated boxes market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global corrugated boxes market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the corrugated boxes market. It is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global corrugated boxes market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the corrugated boxes market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the corrugated boxes segment, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same are provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the corrugated boxes market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis are provided.

The global market for corrugated boxes is segmented into:

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation: By Board Type

Single-Face Board

Single-Wall Board

Double-Wall Board

Triple-Wall Board

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation: By Material Type

Virgin Containerboard

Recycled Containerboard

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation: By Grade Type

Liner

Kraftliner

Bleached

Unbleached

Testliner

Bleached

Unbleached

Fluting Medium

Semi-Chemical Fluting

Recycled Fluting

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation: By Product Type

Slotted Box

Folder Box

Telescope Box

Die Cut Box

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation: By End Use

Food

Processed Food

Fresh Produce

Dairy Products

Food Grains

Confectionery and Bakery Items

Other Foods

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Consumer

Textiles & Apparels

Tobacco

E-commerce

Building & Construction

Homecare

Automotive & Allied Industries

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation: By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle east and Africa (MEA)

Japan

The next section of the report highlights the corrugated boxes market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional corrugated boxes market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report (global corrugated boxes market) evaluates the historical scenario, present scenario, and growth prospects of the regional corrugated boxes market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the corrugated boxes market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the historical and current market, which forms the basis on how the corrugated boxes market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis- based on supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the corrugated boxes market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments for the global corrugated boxes market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the corrugated boxes market. Another key feature of the global corrugated boxes market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the corrugated boxes market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the global corrugated boxes market report.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of corrugated boxes globally,XploreMR developed the corrugated boxes market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on the corrugated boxes market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided, to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total corrugated boxes market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the corrugated boxes marketplace.

Key players operating in the global corrugated boxes market include Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Georgia Pacific LLC, Pratt Industries, Inc., Oji Holdings Corporation, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Mondi Group Plc, Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd., VPK Packaging Group nv, Nelson Container Corporation, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Action Box Inc., Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Wertheimer Box Corporation, Shillington Box Co., LLC, Bee Packaging, A.D. Incorporated of Milwaukee, and Shanghai DE Printed Box.

