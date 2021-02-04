Cosmetic and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Growth, Business Strategies, Latest Trends And 2022 Forecast

The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the cosmetics & personal care market from 2020 to 2025. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the global and regional market over the short term as well as long term.

Get Research Insights @ Cosmetic and Personal Care Market Outlook 2025

One of the prime factors expected to drive the cosmetics & personal care market growth is rising preference for NOPC (natural & organic personal care) products, since consumers now prefer products that contain natural ingredients. Growing adoption as well as implementation of artificial intelligence in cosmetics industry will further bolster the market growth over the forecast spell. Furthermore, rising popularity of men’s grooming goods is probable of fueling the market on account of rising awareness among males about health, appearance and wellness.

Moreover, men are increasingly spending over wide range of personal grooming products, for instance skin, deodorants, hair care products and shower products. Another major reason propelling the market growth is rising demand for anti – aging products due to growing elderly population and awareness about the beneficial effects of anti – aging products.

The global cosmetic & personal care market has been segmented by different product, distribution channel, type and geography. Further, product segment of the market has been sub-divided into makeup & color cosmetic products, hair care, skin care/sun care, deodorants/fragrances and others. The skin care/sun care division of product segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2017 and anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/cosmetic-and-personal-care-market

Likewise, distribution channel of the market has been divided into hypermarkets & retail chains, E-Commerce, specialty stores and direct selling. E-commerce division of the segment is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. Similarly, type segment of the cosmetic & personal care market has been bifurcated into organic, inorganic and vegan. Vegan cosmetics segment is expected to witness significant growth in upcoming years owing to rising awareness about the benefits of the product.

Geographical segment of the cosmetic & personal care market across the globe was led by Asia Pacific region in terms of revenue in historical year. Some of the major contributors towards the regional market growth include escalating demand for organic & vegan cosmetic products, growing population as well as rising penetration of artificial intelligence in the industry. Furthermore, the region is expected to main its dominance gaining majority cosmetic & personal care market share over the forecast spell owing to constantly increasing disposable income and booming E-Commerce industry.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of the cosmetic & personal care market include Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products Inc., Kao Corporation, Coty Inc., L’occitane International S.A., Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal Group and Mary Kay Inc.

Key segments of the global cosmetic & personal care market include:

Product Segment

Skin Care/Sun Care

Hair Care

Makeup & Color Cosmetic Products

Deodorants/Fragrances

Others

Distribution Channel Segment

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets & Retail Chains

E-Commerce

Specialty Stores

Others

Type Segment

Vegan

Organic

Inorganic

Geographical Segment

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global cosmetic & Personal Care Market’:

– Analyzes about future prospects as well as global cosmetic & personal care market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including product, distribution channel type and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/329

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.