Cosmetic Dyes Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global cosmetic dyes market was valued at USD 266 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 402.30 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% from 2019 to 2026.

Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs

Chromatech

Clariant

DyStar

Goldmann Group

Koel Colours

Neelikon

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Pylam