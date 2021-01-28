Cosmetic Ingredients Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2027
The global Cosmetic Ingredients market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cosmetic Ingredients market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Cosmetic Ingredients market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cosmetic Ingredients market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cosmetic Ingredients market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
A competitive analysis of all the leading players is included in the report. The leading players include Ashland Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Solvay SA (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland) and Innospec Inc. (U.S.) among others.
The report provides an exhaustive study of the Cosmetic Ingredients market along with offering the market estimates, in terms of revenue (USD billion) for the forecast period from 2017-2025. Further, the global market is classified on the basis of type, function and end use.
The global cosmetic ingredients market can be segmented as follows:-
By Type
- Surfactants
- Polymers
- Emollients
- Antioxidants and Preservatives
- Rheology Modifiers
- Others
By Function
- Cleansing agent
- Moisturizing Agent
- Coloring Agent
- Others
By End User
- Skin Care
- Hair Care
- Make Up
- Oral Care
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Each market player encompassed in the Cosmetic Ingredients market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cosmetic Ingredients market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Cosmetic Ingredients market report?
- A critical study of the Cosmetic Ingredients market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Cosmetic Ingredients market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Cosmetic Ingredients landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
