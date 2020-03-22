Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global cosmetic and toiletry containers market size was valued at USD 26.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to growing popularity of hand crafted and DIY beauty care products that require proper storage. Moreover, shipment expansion across various plastic container applications such as cosmetics and hygiene care is driving the market for cosmetic and toiletry containers. In addition, benefits of plastic such as low cost and performance attributes in comparison to other materials are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Growing popularity of sampling in the beauty market, along with changing scenario of beauty retail distribution, is expected to contribute to a significant demand for the market. Increasing penetration of international product offerings in the retail outlets, coupled with rise of e-commerce shopping, has resulted in greater demand for the market.Considering the consumers busy lifestyle, manufacturers respond to their needs by offering compact container sizes made of suitable materials such as plastic or paper that are easy to use, carry, and dispense.Moreover, growing awareness among consumers regarding hygiene and beauty care routines has resulted in an increased use of homemade products, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for cosmetic and toiletry containers for proper storage

Growing trend of DIY and hand crafted natural products is also contributing to the demand for cosmetic and toiletry containers. Growing consumers inclination towards natural alternatives is providing impetus for young beauty enthusiasts to start their own hand made products, thereby propelling the growth of the global market. Fragrances, skin care lotions, scrubs and creams, and various hair products such as oils, masks, and shampoos are usually manufactured products that drive the demand for storage containers. Some of the common containers used for handmade products include BPA free plastic bottles and lead free jars and aluminum cans that are cost efficient as compared to glass.

Some of the preferred storage containers used for home brewed beauty and toiletry products are amber glass spray bottles, ball mason jars, Kids Konserve mini containers, LunchBots tiny leak proof containers, tins without liners by SKS Bottles with screw top or tight fitting lids, plastic spray bottles, flip cap, and squeezable tubes. Widespread availability of fancy containers for cosmetics and toiletry products through online channels has further contributed to the growth of the market. Besides small scaled independent beauty sellers, consumers also prefer storage for their personal use, which is driving the manufacturers to introduce refillable as well as dispensable containers. For instance, Amazon.com and Mountain Rose Herbs offer large varieties of storage containers.

Product Insights of Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Market

Bottles accounted for the largest share of more than 40.0% in 2018. Considering the consumers nomadic lifestyles, bottles are the most preferred container type for storage and carrying various products such as cosmetics and toiletry. The cosmetic & toiletry containers market is majorly dominated by plastic bottle due to its attributes such as portability, less cost, and its prominent application for various cosmetics and toiletry containers. Plastic bottles and glass bottles have a widespread application for skin care and hygiene care products like cosmetics and toiletry and are expected to be the most preferred storage containers even in the next few years. Companies usually prefer PP, PET, and acrylic ingredients for plastic bottles.

Other containers such as small sized glass or plastic jars and slide-in metal boxes are also expected to gain significant traction in the market. Consumers prefer to store their products such as cosmetics and toiletry in plastic and glass jars owing to compact size, portability, and aesthetic appearance. Moreover, consumers prefer dark or opaque jars to store cosmetic, which prevents routine exposure to sunlight, thereby preventing it from any damage.Metals such as aluminum are also preferred for unbreakable packaging, which provides strong protection of cosmetics and toiletry products against moisture or high temperature.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution accounted for the largest share of above 50.0% in 2018. This segment is popular owing to its benefits such as providing the consumers an advantage of scanning the product before purchase that influences their buying decision. Moreover, availability of a wide range of products including cosmetics and toiletry containers offered by local as well as well-known brands provides consumers with large options to choose from. General stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets contribute majorly to the demand for offline channels. The layout of this distribution channel has also increased the sales volume in the supermarket and hypermarket medium. In addition, developments in terms of the organized retail sectors have been driving the segment by providing ample space and visibility for the existing and new brands to offer their products such as cosmetics and toiletry containers.

Online retail is expected to be the fastest growing distribution channel in the next few years. Increasing penetration of international players enabling greater visibility of products as cosmetic and toiletry containers for consumers across the world is expected to drive the popularity of online channels. Prominent manufacturers of these cosmetic and toiletry containers are mostly China based and they majorly distribute cosmetic and toiletry containers through Alibaba Group Holding Limited, a Chinese conglomerate specialized in e-commerce and retail. Some of the other online retailers apart from Amazon are SavvyHomemade, LightInTheBox, The Container Store Inc., and AliExpress.

Regional Insights of Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 33.7% in 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Growing trend of various home based skincare products developed mainly by the young beauty enthusiasts is one of the significant factors driving the market for cosmetic and toiletry containers in the region. Skincare products have always been the biggest area of interest for the consumers. Moreover, availability of a wide range of attractive containers by the Chinese manufacturers drive the consumers to purchase these products. In addition, rising popularity of young beauty entrepreneurs and preference for products made of home based ingredients are driving the market especially in India, thereby contributing significantly to the regional market growth.

Market Share Insights of Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Market

Some of the key players operating in the market for cosmetic and toiletry containers are Berry Global Inc.; Sligan Holdings Inc.; Amcor Limited; CKS Packaging Inc.; Aman Industry Co., Ltd.; Jiangxi Forever Packaging Co., Ltd.; and B & I Polycontainers. The manufacturers of cosmetics and toiletry containers majorly focus on product innovations and launches with respect to different shapes, sizes, designs, and raw materials.

