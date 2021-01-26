Counter-Unmanned Aerial System(UAS) Technologies – Key Drivers, Trends and New Developments

The report offers analysis of the global counter-unmanned aerial system(UAS) technologies and covers key technological and market trends in the industry, and analyzes drivers/factors influencing demand for counter-unmanned aerial systems. Additionally, the report provides an overview of five top spenders in the sector including recent procurements undertaken by these countries and profiles of four major counter-unmanned aerial system manufacturers in the domain.

The phenomenal increase in demand for UAV capabilities worldwide, has led to the proliferation of UAV technology to several countries including those which are not on good terms with NATO countries and their allies. The proliferation of UAVs has ben so extensive that even insurgent groups such as the IS have been reported to have been using these systems for attacks on Russian and Syrian forces in the conflict in Syria and Iraq. There are several instances where commercial UAVs have been used in an attempt to create chaos and carry out terror missions. Terrorist tactics have included the arming of cheap UAVs to deploy grenades and mortar rounds which in turn have raised serious concerns on issues regarding the anticipation, prediction and detection of these UAVs by terrorists and hence the burgeoning demand and testing of a range of C-UAS systems with an equal share of focus on detection and subsequent interdiction.

– The increasing proliferation of UAVs has become a potential threat to military forces while in the urban scenario, careless UAV pilots may not be aware of them causing a danger to property and national security. Additionally there are non-state actors who are engaging in illegal activities including smuggling, invasion of privacy and industrial espionage.

– Regardless of the UAV operator’s intention, UAVs pose a serious security risk for a number of security stakeholders. Due to this, military forces around the world are continuously investing in the development of new technologies and techniques.

– Major defense spending countries around the world are not only ramping up their investments towards the development of counter-UAS capabilities, but also focusing on deriving alternative techniques including electronic identification.

