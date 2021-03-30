COVID-19 Impact: 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market. Major as well as emerging players of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Research Report: BASF, LANXESS, DowDuPont, Huntsman, Hangzhou Fandachem

Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Segmentation by Product: Water-soluble Paints, Solvent Paints, Emulsion Paints, Powder Paints, Others

Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Segmentation by Application: Pharmaceuticals, Dyess & Pigments, Rubbers & Resins, Other

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise 1,2-Propylenediamine markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped 1,2-Propylenediamine markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market?

Table of Contents

1 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Overview

1.1 1,2-Propylenediamine Product Overview

1.2 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pharmaceuticals Grade

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,2-Propylenediamine Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,2-Propylenediamine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 1,2-Propylenediamine as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,2-Propylenediamine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,2-Propylenediamine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine by Application

4.1 1,2-Propylenediamine Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2 Dyess & Pigments

4.1.3 Rubbers & Resins

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America 1,2-Propylenediamine by Application

4.5.2 Europe 1,2-Propylenediamine by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylenediamine by Application

4.5.4 Latin America 1,2-Propylenediamine by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylenediamine by Application

5 North America 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,2-Propylenediamine Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF 1,2-Propylenediamine Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 LANXESS

10.2.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

10.2.2 LANXESS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 LANXESS 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 LANXESS Recent Development

10.3 DowDuPont

10.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.3.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 DowDuPont 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DowDuPont 1,2-Propylenediamine Products Offered

10.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.4 Huntsman

10.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.4.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Huntsman 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Huntsman 1,2-Propylenediamine Products Offered

10.4.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.5 Hangzhou Fandachem

10.5.1 Hangzhou Fandachem Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hangzhou Fandachem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hangzhou Fandachem 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hangzhou Fandachem 1,2-Propylenediamine Products Offered

10.5.5 Hangzhou Fandachem Recent Development

…

11 1,2-Propylenediamine Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,2-Propylenediamine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,2-Propylenediamine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

