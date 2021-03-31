COVID-19 Impact: Architectural Paints Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Architectural Paints market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Architectural Paints market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Architectural Paints market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Architectural Paints market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Architectural Paints market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Architectural Paints market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Architectural Paints market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Architectural Paints market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Architectural Paints market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Architectural Paints market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Architectural Paints market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Architectural Paints Market Research Report: AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings, Valspar, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Chemolak, Novochema Cooperative, PAM-ak, Slovlak Koseca, Colorlak, Primalex, Asian Paints

Global Architectural Paints Market Segmentation by Product: Pharmaceutical Grade Isopropyl Palmitate, Cosmetic Grade Isopropyl Palmitate

Global Architectural Paints Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, No-residential

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Architectural Paints market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Architectural Paints market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Architectural Paints market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Architectural Paints markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Architectural Paints markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Architectural Paints market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Architectural Paints market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Architectural Paints market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Architectural Paints market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Architectural Paints market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Architectural Paints market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Architectural Paints market?

Table of Contents

1 Architectural Paints Market Overview

1.1 Architectural Paints Product Overview

1.2 Architectural Paints Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Water-soluble Paints

1.2.2 Solvent Paints

1.2.3 Emulsion Paints

1.2.4 Powder Paints

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Architectural Paints Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Architectural Paints Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Architectural Paints Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Architectural Paints Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Architectural Paints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Architectural Paints Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Architectural Paints Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Architectural Paints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Architectural Paints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Architectural Paints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Architectural Paints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Architectural Paints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Architectural Paints Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Architectural Paints Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Architectural Paints Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Architectural Paints Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Architectural Paints Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Architectural Paints Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Architectural Paints Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Architectural Paints Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Architectural Paints as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Architectural Paints Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Architectural Paints Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Architectural Paints Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Architectural Paints Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Architectural Paints Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Architectural Paints Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Architectural Paints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Architectural Paints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Paints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Paints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Architectural Paints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Architectural Paints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Architectural Paints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Architectural Paints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Architectural Paints by Application

4.1 Architectural Paints Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 No-residential

4.2 Global Architectural Paints Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Architectural Paints Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Architectural Paints Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Architectural Paints Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Architectural Paints by Application

4.5.2 Europe Architectural Paints by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Architectural Paints by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Architectural Paints by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints by Application

5 North America Architectural Paints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Architectural Paints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Architectural Paints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Architectural Paints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Architectural Paints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Architectural Paints Business

10.1 AkzoNobel

10.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.1.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DowDuPont Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.3 PPG Industries

10.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 PPG Industries Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 PPG Industries Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.4 Sherwin-Williams

10.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

10.5 BASF Coatings

10.5.1 BASF Coatings Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF Coatings Recent Development

10.6 Valspar

10.6.1 Valspar Corporation Information

10.6.2 Valspar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Valspar Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Valspar Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.6.5 Valspar Recent Development

10.7 Nippon Paint

10.7.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nippon Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.7.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

10.8 Kansai Paint

10.8.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kansai Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.8.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

10.9 Chemolak

10.9.1 Chemolak Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chemolak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Chemolak Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chemolak Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.9.5 Chemolak Recent Development

10.10 Novochema Cooperative

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Architectural Paints Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Novochema Cooperative Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Novochema Cooperative Recent Development

10.11 PAM-ak

10.11.1 PAM-ak Corporation Information

10.11.2 PAM-ak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 PAM-ak Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 PAM-ak Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.11.5 PAM-ak Recent Development

10.12 Slovlak Koseca

10.12.1 Slovlak Koseca Corporation Information

10.12.2 Slovlak Koseca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Slovlak Koseca Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Slovlak Koseca Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.12.5 Slovlak Koseca Recent Development

10.13 Colorlak

10.13.1 Colorlak Corporation Information

10.13.2 Colorlak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Colorlak Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Colorlak Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.13.5 Colorlak Recent Development

10.14 Primalex

10.14.1 Primalex Corporation Information

10.14.2 Primalex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Primalex Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Primalex Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.14.5 Primalex Recent Development

10.15 Asian Paints

10.15.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

10.15.2 Asian Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Asian Paints Architectural Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Asian Paints Architectural Paints Products Offered

10.15.5 Asian Paints Recent Development

11 Architectural Paints Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Architectural Paints Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Architectural Paints Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

