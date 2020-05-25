Covid-19 Impact on 3D Printing Healthcare Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on 3D Printing Healthcare market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on 3D Printing Healthcare market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The 3D printing technology caters to the rising demands of personalized medical care by providing customized medical devices based on individual needs. In addition, it enables surgeons to plan surgeries, which in turn helps to reduce the operative risks involved during complex procedures, risk of infection, and decrease the duration of anesthesia exposure.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include 3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys, SLM Solutions Group, EnvisionTEC, Arcam AB, Organovo Holdings, Oxford Performance Materials, Materialise NV, Bio3D Technologies, Cyfuse Medical K.K, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Droplet Deposition (DD)

Photopolymerization

Laser Beam melting

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Based on the Application:

External wearable devices

Clinical study devices

Implants

Tissue engineering

