COVID-19 Impact on AC Motor Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the AC Motor Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AC Motor Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for AC Motor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global AC Motor Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[AC Motor Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global AC Motor market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global AC Motor Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global AC Motor Market: ABB, Siemens, Brook Crompton, Regal Beloit, TMEIC, Nidec Corp, Yaskawa, Lenze, WEG, Sicme Motori, T-T Electric, Wolong Electric, Haerbin Electric, Changsha Motor Factory, Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine, XEMC, Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment, Shanghai Electric Group, Jiangsu Dazhong, Nanyang Explosion Protection Group, Simo Motor, SEC Electric Machinery

The Essential Content Covered in the Global AC Motor Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global AC Motor Market Segmentation By Product: Synchronous Motors, Induction Motors

Global AC Motor Market Segmentation By Application: Water Pump, Machine Tool, Train, Compressor, Ventilator, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While AC Motor Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.AC Motor Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 AC Motor Market Overview

1.1 AC Motor Product Overview

1.2 AC Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Synchronous Motors

1.2.2 Induction Motors

1.3 Global AC Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global AC Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global AC Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global AC Motor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global AC Motor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global AC Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global AC Motor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global AC Motor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global AC Motor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global AC Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America AC Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe AC Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America AC Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): AC Motor Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AC Motor Industry

1.5.1.1 AC Motor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and AC Motor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for AC Motor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global AC Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AC Motor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by AC Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players AC Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AC Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AC Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AC Motor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AC Motor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AC Motor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AC Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AC Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global AC Motor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global AC Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AC Motor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global AC Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AC Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AC Motor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global AC Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global AC Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America AC Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America AC Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe AC Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe AC Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America AC Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America AC Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global AC Motor by Application

4.1 AC Motor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Water Pump

4.1.2 Machine Tool

4.1.3 Train

4.1.4 Compressor

4.1.5 Ventilator

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global AC Motor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global AC Motor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global AC Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions AC Motor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America AC Motor by Application

4.5.2 Europe AC Motor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific AC Motor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America AC Motor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa AC Motor by Application

5 North America AC Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America AC Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America AC Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe AC Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe AC Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe AC Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America AC Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America AC Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America AC Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE AC Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC Motor Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ABB AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB AC Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Development

10.2 Siemens

10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Siemens AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ABB AC Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.3 Brook Crompton

10.3.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information

10.3.2 Brook Crompton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Brook Crompton AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Brook Crompton AC Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 Brook Crompton Recent Development

10.4 Regal Beloit

10.4.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

10.4.2 Regal Beloit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Regal Beloit AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Regal Beloit AC Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 Regal Beloit Recent Development

10.5 TMEIC

10.5.1 TMEIC Corporation Information

10.5.2 TMEIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 TMEIC AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 TMEIC AC Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 TMEIC Recent Development

10.6 Nidec Corp

10.6.1 Nidec Corp Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nidec Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Nidec Corp AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nidec Corp AC Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Nidec Corp Recent Development

10.7 Yaskawa

10.7.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

10.7.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Yaskawa AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Yaskawa AC Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

10.8 Lenze

10.8.1 Lenze Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lenze Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Lenze AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Lenze AC Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 Lenze Recent Development

10.9 WEG

10.9.1 WEG Corporation Information

10.9.2 WEG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 WEG AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 WEG AC Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 WEG Recent Development

10.10 Sicme Motori

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 AC Motor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sicme Motori AC Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sicme Motori Recent Development

10.11 T-T Electric

10.11.1 T-T Electric Corporation Information

10.11.2 T-T Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 T-T Electric AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 T-T Electric AC Motor Products Offered

10.11.5 T-T Electric Recent Development

10.12 Wolong Electric

10.12.1 Wolong Electric Corporation Information

10.12.2 Wolong Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Wolong Electric AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Wolong Electric AC Motor Products Offered

10.12.5 Wolong Electric Recent Development

10.13 Haerbin Electric

10.13.1 Haerbin Electric Corporation Information

10.13.2 Haerbin Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Haerbin Electric AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Haerbin Electric AC Motor Products Offered

10.13.5 Haerbin Electric Recent Development

10.14 Changsha Motor Factory

10.14.1 Changsha Motor Factory Corporation Information

10.14.2 Changsha Motor Factory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Changsha Motor Factory AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Changsha Motor Factory AC Motor Products Offered

10.14.5 Changsha Motor Factory Recent Development

10.15 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine

10.15.1 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine Corporation Information

10.15.2 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine AC Motor Products Offered

10.15.5 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine Recent Development

10.16 XEMC

10.16.1 XEMC Corporation Information

10.16.2 XEMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 XEMC AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 XEMC AC Motor Products Offered

10.16.5 XEMC Recent Development

10.17 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment

10.17.1 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment AC Motor Products Offered

10.17.5 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Recent Development

10.18 Shanghai Electric Group

10.18.1 Shanghai Electric Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shanghai Electric Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Shanghai Electric Group AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Shanghai Electric Group AC Motor Products Offered

10.18.5 Shanghai Electric Group Recent Development

10.19 Jiangsu Dazhong

10.19.1 Jiangsu Dazhong Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jiangsu Dazhong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Jiangsu Dazhong AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Jiangsu Dazhong AC Motor Products Offered

10.19.5 Jiangsu Dazhong Recent Development

10.20 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group

10.20.1 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group AC Motor Products Offered

10.20.5 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Recent Development

10.21 Simo Motor

10.21.1 Simo Motor Corporation Information

10.21.2 Simo Motor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Simo Motor AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Simo Motor AC Motor Products Offered

10.21.5 Simo Motor Recent Development

10.22 SEC Electric Machinery

10.22.1 SEC Electric Machinery Corporation Information

10.22.2 SEC Electric Machinery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 SEC Electric Machinery AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 SEC Electric Machinery AC Motor Products Offered

10.22.5 SEC Electric Machinery Recent Development

11 AC Motor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AC Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AC Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

