COVID-19 Impact on Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

COVID-19 Impact on Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acrylic-styrene-acrylonitrile copolymer (ASA) is a thermoplastic elastomer. This type of copolymer has excellent resistance to UV irradiation, heat, moisture, and stress cracking and probably has the best weathering resistance of all acrylonitrile elastomers. It also has good chemical resistance and high impact strength. Its mechanical properties are very similar to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) elastomers.

One of the most important markets for ASAs are automotive body parts such as mirror housings and radiator grills. ASA thermoplastics are also extensively used in the building & construction, appliance, electrical/electronics, and sports goods industries.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics, including the following market information:

Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include LG Chem, Chi Mei Corporation, Ineos Styrolution Group, SABIC, Techno-UMG Co., Ltd., KUMHO-SUNNY, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation, NIPPON A&L, LOTTE Advanced Materials, A. Schulman (LyondellBasell), Romira, SAX Polymers Industries, Run Feng Sci.&Tech, Shandong Novista Chemicals, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

General Grade

Extrusion Grade

Heat Resistant Grade

Others

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Home Appliances

Sports & Leisure

Consumer Electronics

Others

