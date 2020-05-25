Covid-19 Impact on Anti-depressant Drugs Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Anti-depressant Drugs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Anti-depressant Drugs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Antidepressants are drugs used for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other conditions, including dysthymia, anxiety disorders, obsessive–compulsive disorder, eating disorders, chronic pain, neuropathic pain and, in some cases, dysmenorrhoea, snoring, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), addiction, dependence, and sleep disorders. They may be prescribed alone or in combination with other medications.
Anti-depressant Drugs Market by Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Others) and Product (Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors, and Others)
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Anti-depressant Drugs. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Anti-depressant Drugs was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Anti-depressant Drugs is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Anti-depressant Drugs, including the following market information:
Global Anti-depressant Drugs Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Anti-depressant Drugs Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Anti-depressant Drugs Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Anti-depressant Drugs Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Alkermes, Allergan, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, H. Lundbeck, Merck, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors
Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
Serotonin Antagonist
Reuptake Inhibitors
Others
Based on the Application:
Major Depressive Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Panic Disorder
Others
