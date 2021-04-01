COVID-19 Impact on Brushed DC Motors Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026

“

Global Brushed DC Motors Market Overview 2020-2026:

The global Brushed DC Motors market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [name of the report], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Brushed DC Motors market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Global Brushed DC Motors Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Key Players:

AMETEK, Nidec Corporation, ABB Ltd., Siemens, FAULHABER, Maxon Motor, Allied Motion Technologies, Inc, ARC Systems, ASMO, Johnson Electric, Schneider Electric, Franklin Electric Co., Danaher Motion, OMRON, Brook Crompton, MinebeaMitsumi

Segment by Types:

Between 37.5 W and 750 W, Between 750 W and 75 kW, Between 75 kW and 375 kW, Other

Segment by Applications:

Process Industry, Discrete Industry

Global Brushed DC Motors Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Brushed DC Motors market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Brushed DC Motors market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Content:

Table of Contents

1 Brushed DC Motors Market Overview

1.1 Brushed DC Motors Product Overview

1.2 Brushed DC Motors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Between 37.5 W and 750 W

1.2.2 Between 750 W and 75 kW

1.2.3 Between 75 kW and 375 kW

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Brushed DC Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Brushed DC Motors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Brushed DC Motors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Brushed DC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Brushed DC Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Brushed DC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Brushed DC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Brushed DC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Brushed DC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Brushed DC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Brushed DC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Brushed DC Motors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Brushed DC Motors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Brushed DC Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Brushed DC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Brushed DC Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Brushed DC Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Brushed DC Motors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Brushed DC Motors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Brushed DC Motors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Brushed DC Motors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Brushed DC Motors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Brushed DC Motors Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Brushed DC Motors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Brushed DC Motors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Brushed DC Motors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Brushed DC Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Brushed DC Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Brushed DC Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Brushed DC Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Brushed DC Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Brushed DC Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Brushed DC Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Brushed DC Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Brushed DC Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Brushed DC Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Brushed DC Motors by Application

4.1 Brushed DC Motors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Process Industry

4.1.2 Discrete Industry

4.2 Global Brushed DC Motors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Brushed DC Motors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Brushed DC Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Brushed DC Motors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Brushed DC Motors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Brushed DC Motors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Brushed DC Motors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Brushed DC Motors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Brushed DC Motors by Application 5 North America Brushed DC Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Brushed DC Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Brushed DC Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Brushed DC Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Brushed DC Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Brushed DC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Brushed DC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Brushed DC Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Brushed DC Motors Business

10.1 AMETEK

10.1.1 AMETEK Corporation Information

10.1.2 AMETEK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AMETEK Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AMETEK Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.1.5 AMETEK Recent Development

10.2 Nidec Corporation

10.2.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nidec Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Nidec Corporation Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Nidec Corporation Recent Development

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.3.1 ABB Ltd. Corporation Information

10.3.2 ABB Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ABB Ltd. Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ABB Ltd. Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.3.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development

10.4 Siemens

10.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Siemens Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Siemens Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.5 FAULHABER

10.5.1 FAULHABER Corporation Information

10.5.2 FAULHABER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 FAULHABER Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 FAULHABER Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.5.5 FAULHABER Recent Development

10.6 Maxon Motor

10.6.1 Maxon Motor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Maxon Motor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Maxon Motor Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Maxon Motor Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.6.5 Maxon Motor Recent Development

10.7 Allied Motion Technologies, Inc

10.7.1 Allied Motion Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Allied Motion Technologies, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Allied Motion Technologies, Inc Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Allied Motion Technologies, Inc Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.7.5 Allied Motion Technologies, Inc Recent Development

10.8 ARC Systems

10.8.1 ARC Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 ARC Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 ARC Systems Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ARC Systems Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.8.5 ARC Systems Recent Development

10.9 ASMO

10.9.1 ASMO Corporation Information

10.9.2 ASMO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ASMO Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ASMO Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.9.5 ASMO Recent Development

10.10 Johnson Electric

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Brushed DC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Johnson Electric Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

10.11 Schneider Electric

10.11.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.11.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Schneider Electric Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Schneider Electric Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.11.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.12 Franklin Electric Co.

10.12.1 Franklin Electric Co. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Franklin Electric Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Franklin Electric Co. Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Franklin Electric Co. Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.12.5 Franklin Electric Co. Recent Development

10.13 Danaher Motion

10.13.1 Danaher Motion Corporation Information

10.13.2 Danaher Motion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Danaher Motion Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Danaher Motion Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.13.5 Danaher Motion Recent Development

10.14 OMRON

10.14.1 OMRON Corporation Information

10.14.2 OMRON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 OMRON Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 OMRON Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.14.5 OMRON Recent Development

10.15 Brook Crompton

10.15.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information

10.15.2 Brook Crompton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Brook Crompton Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Brook Crompton Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.15.5 Brook Crompton Recent Development

10.16 MinebeaMitsumi

10.16.1 MinebeaMitsumi Corporation Information

10.16.2 MinebeaMitsumi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 MinebeaMitsumi Brushed DC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 MinebeaMitsumi Brushed DC Motors Products Offered

10.16.5 MinebeaMitsumi Recent Development

11 Brushed DC Motors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Brushed DC Motors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Brushed DC Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”