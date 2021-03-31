COVID-19 Impact on Digital Signage – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19
Complete study of the global Digital Signage market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Digital Signage industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Digital Signage production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Digital Signage market include _, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Philips, Toshiba, Daktronics, Sony, Panasonic, NEC Display, Sharp, Planar Systems (Leyard), Mitsubishi, Chimei Innolux (CMI), Advantech, Goodview (CVTE), Cisco Systems Inc, Marvel Digital
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Digital Signage industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Digital Signage manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Digital Signage industry.
Global Digital Signage Market Segment By Type:
40 – 50 inch, 50 – 60 inch, Under 40 inch, Larger than 60 inch
Global Digital Signage Market Segment By Application:
, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Others
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Digital Signage industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Digital Signage market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Signage industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Digital Signage market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Signage market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Signage market?
TOC
1 Digital Signage Market Overview
1.1 Digital Signage Product Overview
1.2 Digital Signage Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 40 – 50 inch
1.2.2 50 – 60 inch
1.2.3 Under 40 inch
1.2.4 Larger than 60 inch
1.3 Global Digital Signage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Digital Signage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Digital Signage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Digital Signage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Digital Signage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Digital Signage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Digital Signage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Digital Signage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Digital Signage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Digital Signage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Digital Signage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Digital Signage Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Digital Signage Industry
1.5.1.1 Digital Signage Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Digital Signage Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Digital Signage Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Digital Signage Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Digital Signage Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Digital Signage Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Digital Signage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Digital Signage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Digital Signage Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Digital Signage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Digital Signage Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Signage as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Signage Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Digital Signage Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Digital Signage Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Digital Signage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Digital Signage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Digital Signage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Digital Signage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Digital Signage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Digital Signage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Digital Signage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Digital Signage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Digital Signage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Digital Signage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Digital Signage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Digital Signage by Application
4.1 Digital Signage Segment by Application
4.1.1 Retail
4.1.2 Healthcare
4.1.3 Hospitality
4.1.4 Transportation
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Digital Signage Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Digital Signage Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Digital Signage Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Digital Signage Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Digital Signage by Application
4.5.2 Europe Digital Signage by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Digital Signage by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage by Application 5 North America Digital Signage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Digital Signage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Digital Signage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Digital Signage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Signage Business
10.1 Samsung Electronics
10.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information
10.1.2 Samsung Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Samsung Electronics Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Samsung Electronics Digital Signage Products Offered
10.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
10.2 LG Electronics
10.2.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information
10.2.2 LG Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 LG Electronics Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Samsung Electronics Digital Signage Products Offered
10.2.5 LG Electronics Recent Development
10.3 Philips
10.3.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.3.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Philips Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Philips Digital Signage Products Offered
10.3.5 Philips Recent Development
10.4 Toshiba
10.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.4.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Toshiba Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Toshiba Digital Signage Products Offered
10.4.5 Toshiba Recent Development
10.5 Daktronics
10.5.1 Daktronics Corporation Information
10.5.2 Daktronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Daktronics Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Daktronics Digital Signage Products Offered
10.5.5 Daktronics Recent Development
10.6 Sony
10.6.1 Sony Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Sony Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Sony Digital Signage Products Offered
10.6.5 Sony Recent Development
10.7 Panasonic
10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.7.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Panasonic Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Panasonic Digital Signage Products Offered
10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.8 NEC Display
10.8.1 NEC Display Corporation Information
10.8.2 NEC Display Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 NEC Display Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 NEC Display Digital Signage Products Offered
10.8.5 NEC Display Recent Development
10.9 Sharp
10.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sharp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Sharp Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Sharp Digital Signage Products Offered
10.9.5 Sharp Recent Development
10.10 Planar Systems (Leyard)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Digital Signage Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Planar Systems (Leyard) Digital Signage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Planar Systems (Leyard) Recent Development
10.11 Mitsubishi
10.11.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.11.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Mitsubishi Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Mitsubishi Digital Signage Products Offered
10.11.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
10.12 Chimei Innolux (CMI)
10.12.1 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Corporation Information
10.12.2 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Digital Signage Products Offered
10.12.5 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Recent Development
10.13 Advantech
10.13.1 Advantech Corporation Information
10.13.2 Advantech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Advantech Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Advantech Digital Signage Products Offered
10.13.5 Advantech Recent Development
10.14 Goodview (CVTE)
10.14.1 Goodview (CVTE) Corporation Information
10.14.2 Goodview (CVTE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Goodview (CVTE) Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Goodview (CVTE) Digital Signage Products Offered
10.14.5 Goodview (CVTE) Recent Development
10.15 Cisco Systems Inc
10.15.1 Cisco Systems Inc Corporation Information
10.15.2 Cisco Systems Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Cisco Systems Inc Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Cisco Systems Inc Digital Signage Products Offered
10.15.5 Cisco Systems Inc Recent Development
10.16 Marvel Digital
10.16.1 Marvel Digital Corporation Information
10.16.2 Marvel Digital Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Marvel Digital Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Marvel Digital Digital Signage Products Offered
10.16.5 Marvel Digital Recent Development 11 Digital Signage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Digital Signage Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Digital Signage Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
