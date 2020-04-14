Covid-19 Impact on Embedded Boards & Modules Market | Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Challenges and Market Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Embedded Boards & Modules Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Embedded Boards & Modules Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Embedded Boards & Modules Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Embedded Boards & Modules Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Embedded Boards & Modules market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market: Advantech, Kontron, Abaco, Artesyn Embedded, Curtiss Wright Controls, ADLINK, DFI, MSC Technologies, Congatec AG, Axiomtek Co.,Ltd., Portwell, Radisys (Reliance Industries), Avalue Technology, Mercury Systems, IEI, Data Modul, AAEON, Digi International, Fastwel, ASRock, NEXCOM, ARBOR Technology, Fujitsu, EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd., BittWare, Eurotech, TYAN Computer Corp., One Stop Systems, General Micro Sys, Premio Inc.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Segmentation By Product: ARM, X86, PowerPC, Others

Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Segmentation By Application: Defense & Aerospace, Communications, Medical, Automotive & Transport, Automations & Control, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Embedded Boards & Modules Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Embedded Boards & Modules Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Embedded Boards & Modules Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 ARM

1.4.3 X86

1.4.4 PowerPC

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Defense & Aerospace

1.5.3 Communications

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Automotive & Transport

1.5.6 Automations & Control

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Embedded Boards & Modules Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Embedded Boards & Modules Industry

1.6.1.1 Embedded Boards & Modules Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Embedded Boards & Modules Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Embedded Boards & Modules Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Embedded Boards & Modules Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Embedded Boards & Modules Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Embedded Boards & Modules Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Embedded Boards & Modules Production by Regions

4.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Embedded Boards & Modules Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Embedded Boards & Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Embedded Boards & Modules Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Embedded Boards & Modules Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Embedded Boards & Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Embedded Boards & Modules Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Embedded Boards & Modules Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Embedded Boards & Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Embedded Boards & Modules Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Embedded Boards & Modules Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Embedded Boards & Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Embedded Boards & Modules Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Embedded Boards & Modules Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Advantech

8.1.1 Advantech Corporation Information

8.1.2 Advantech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Advantech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Advantech Product Description

8.1.5 Advantech Recent Development

8.2 Kontron

8.2.1 Kontron Corporation Information

8.2.2 Kontron Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Kontron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Kontron Product Description

8.2.5 Kontron Recent Development

8.3 Abaco

8.3.1 Abaco Corporation Information

8.3.2 Abaco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Abaco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Abaco Product Description

8.3.5 Abaco Recent Development

8.4 Artesyn Embedded

8.4.1 Artesyn Embedded Corporation Information

8.4.2 Artesyn Embedded Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Artesyn Embedded Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Artesyn Embedded Product Description

8.4.5 Artesyn Embedded Recent Development

8.5 Curtiss Wright Controls

8.5.1 Curtiss Wright Controls Corporation Information

8.5.2 Curtiss Wright Controls Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Curtiss Wright Controls Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Curtiss Wright Controls Product Description

8.5.5 Curtiss Wright Controls Recent Development

8.6 ADLINK

8.6.1 ADLINK Corporation Information

8.6.2 ADLINK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 ADLINK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 ADLINK Product Description

8.6.5 ADLINK Recent Development

8.7 DFI

8.7.1 DFI Corporation Information

8.7.2 DFI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 DFI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 DFI Product Description

8.7.5 DFI Recent Development

8.8 MSC Technologies

8.8.1 MSC Technologies Corporation Information

8.8.2 MSC Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 MSC Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 MSC Technologies Product Description

8.8.5 MSC Technologies Recent Development

8.9 Congatec AG

8.9.1 Congatec AG Corporation Information

8.9.2 Congatec AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Congatec AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Congatec AG Product Description

8.9.5 Congatec AG Recent Development

8.10 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd.

8.10.1 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

8.10.2 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd. Product Description

8.10.5 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

8.11 Portwell

8.11.1 Portwell Corporation Information

8.11.2 Portwell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Portwell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Portwell Product Description

8.11.5 Portwell Recent Development

8.12 Radisys (Reliance Industries)

8.12.1 Radisys (Reliance Industries) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Radisys (Reliance Industries) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Radisys (Reliance Industries) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Radisys (Reliance Industries) Product Description

8.12.5 Radisys (Reliance Industries) Recent Development

8.13 Avalue Technology

8.13.1 Avalue Technology Corporation Information

8.13.2 Avalue Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Avalue Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Avalue Technology Product Description

8.13.5 Avalue Technology Recent Development

8.14 Mercury Systems

8.14.1 Mercury Systems Corporation Information

8.14.2 Mercury Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Mercury Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Mercury Systems Product Description

8.14.5 Mercury Systems Recent Development

8.15 IEI

8.15.1 IEI Corporation Information

8.15.2 IEI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 IEI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 IEI Product Description

8.15.5 IEI Recent Development

8.16 Data Modul

8.16.1 Data Modul Corporation Information

8.16.2 Data Modul Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Data Modul Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Data Modul Product Description

8.16.5 Data Modul Recent Development

8.17 AAEON

8.17.1 AAEON Corporation Information

8.17.2 AAEON Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 AAEON Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 AAEON Product Description

8.17.5 AAEON Recent Development

8.18 Digi International

8.18.1 Digi International Corporation Information

8.18.2 Digi International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Digi International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Digi International Product Description

8.18.5 Digi International Recent Development

8.19 Fastwel

8.19.1 Fastwel Corporation Information

8.19.2 Fastwel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Fastwel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Fastwel Product Description

8.19.5 Fastwel Recent Development

8.20 ASRock

8.20.1 ASRock Corporation Information

8.20.2 ASRock Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 ASRock Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 ASRock Product Description

8.20.5 ASRock Recent Development

8.21 NEXCOM

8.21.1 NEXCOM Corporation Information

8.21.2 NEXCOM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 NEXCOM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 NEXCOM Product Description

8.21.5 NEXCOM Recent Development

8.22 ARBOR Technology

8.22.1 ARBOR Technology Corporation Information

8.22.2 ARBOR Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 ARBOR Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 ARBOR Technology Product Description

8.22.5 ARBOR Technology Recent Development

8.23 Fujitsu

8.23.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

8.23.2 Fujitsu Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Fujitsu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Fujitsu Product Description

8.23.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

8.24 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd.

8.24.1 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

8.24.2 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. Product Description

8.24.5 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

8.25 BittWare

8.25.1 BittWare Corporation Information

8.25.2 BittWare Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 BittWare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 BittWare Product Description

8.25.5 BittWare Recent Development

8.26 Eurotech

8.26.1 Eurotech Corporation Information

8.26.2 Eurotech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Eurotech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Eurotech Product Description

8.26.5 Eurotech Recent Development

8.27 TYAN Computer Corp.

8.27.1 TYAN Computer Corp. Corporation Information

8.27.2 TYAN Computer Corp. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 TYAN Computer Corp. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 TYAN Computer Corp. Product Description

8.27.5 TYAN Computer Corp. Recent Development

8.28 One Stop Systems

8.28.1 One Stop Systems Corporation Information

8.28.2 One Stop Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.28.3 One Stop Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 One Stop Systems Product Description

8.28.5 One Stop Systems Recent Development

8.29 General Micro Sys

8.29.1 General Micro Sys Corporation Information

8.29.2 General Micro Sys Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.29.3 General Micro Sys Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 General Micro Sys Product Description

8.29.5 General Micro Sys Recent Development

8.30 Premio Inc.

8.30.1 Premio Inc. Corporation Information

8.30.2 Premio Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.30.3 Premio Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 Premio Inc. Product Description

8.30.5 Premio Inc. Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Embedded Boards & Modules Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Embedded Boards & Modules Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Embedded Boards & Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Embedded Boards & Modules Sales Channels

11.2.2 Embedded Boards & Modules Distributors

11.3 Embedded Boards & Modules Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Embedded Boards & Modules Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

