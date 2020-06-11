COVID-19 Impact on Energy Storage Vanadium Redox Battery Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Energy Storage Vanadium Redox Battery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Energy Storage Vanadium Redox Battery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The vanadium redox battery (VRB) (or Vanadium flow battery) is a type of rechargeable flow battery that employs vanadium ions in different oxidation states to store chemical potential energy. The vanadium redox battery exploits the ability of vanadium to exist in solution in four different oxidation states, and uses this property to make a battery that has just one electro active element instead of two. For several reasons, including their relatively bulky size, most vanadium batteries are currently used for grid energy storage, such as being attached to power plants or electrical grids.

Unlike other RFBs, vanadium redox flow batteries (VRBs) use only one element (vanadium) in both tanks, exploiting vanadium’s ability to exist in several states. By using one element in both tanks, VRBs can overcome cross-contamination degradation, a significant issue with other RFB chemistries that use more than one element. The energy density of VRBs depends on the concentration of vanadium: the higher the concentration, the higher the energy density.

Major competitors identified in this market include Sumitomo Electric, Dalian Rongke Power, UniEnergy Technologies, Gildemeister, redTENERGY Storage, Vionx Energy, Big Pawer, Australian Vanadium, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Carbon Paper Electrode

Graphite Felt Electrode

Based on the Application:

Utility Facilities

Renewable Energy Integration

Micro-grid

Energy Storage at Users’ Side

