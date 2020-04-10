COVID-19 Impact on Exoskeleton Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Exoskeleton Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Exoskeleton Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Exoskeleton Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Exoskeleton Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Exoskeleton Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Exoskeleton market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Exoskeleton Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Exoskeleton Market: Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, Interactive Motion Technologies, Panasonic, Myomo, B-TEMIA Inc., Alter G, US Bionics

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Exoskeleton Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Exoskeleton Market Segmentation By Product: Lower, Upper, Full Body

Global Exoskeleton Market Segmentation By Application: Healthcare, Defense, Industrial

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Exoskeleton Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Exoskeleton Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Exoskeleton Market Overview

1.1 Exoskeleton Product Overview

1.2 Exoskeleton Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lower

1.2.2 Upper

1.2.3 Full Body

1.3 Global Exoskeleton Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Exoskeleton Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Exoskeleton Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Exoskeleton Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Exoskeleton Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Exoskeleton Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Exoskeleton Industry

1.5.1.1 Exoskeleton Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Exoskeleton Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Exoskeleton Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Exoskeleton Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Exoskeleton Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Exoskeleton Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Exoskeleton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Exoskeleton Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Exoskeleton Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Exoskeleton as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Exoskeleton Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Exoskeleton Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Exoskeleton Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Exoskeleton Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Exoskeleton Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Exoskeleton Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Exoskeleton by Application

4.1 Exoskeleton Segment by Application

4.1.1 Healthcare

4.1.2 Defense

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Exoskeleton Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Exoskeleton Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Exoskeleton Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Exoskeleton Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Exoskeleton by Application

4.5.2 Europe Exoskeleton by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Exoskeleton by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton by Application

5 North America Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Exoskeleton Business

10.1 Cyberdyne

10.1.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cyberdyne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.1.5 Cyberdyne Recent Development

10.2 Hocoma

10.2.1 Hocoma Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hocoma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Hocoma Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.2.5 Hocoma Recent Development

10.3 ReWalk Robotics

10.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

10.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.3.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Development

10.4 Ekso Bionics

10.4.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ekso Bionics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.4.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development

10.5 LockHeed Martin

10.5.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information

10.5.2 LockHeed Martin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.5.5 LockHeed Martin Recent Development

10.6 Parker Hannifin

10.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

10.6.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Parker Hannifin Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Parker Hannifin Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

10.7 Interactive Motion Technologies

10.7.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.7.5 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Panasonic

10.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Panasonic Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Panasonic Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.9 Myomo

10.9.1 Myomo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Myomo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Myomo Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Myomo Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.9.5 Myomo Recent Development

10.10 B-TEMIA Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Exoskeleton Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Alter G

10.11.1 Alter G Corporation Information

10.11.2 Alter G Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Alter G Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Alter G Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.11.5 Alter G Recent Development

10.12 US Bionics

10.12.1 US Bionics Corporation Information

10.12.2 US Bionics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 US Bionics Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 US Bionics Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.12.5 US Bionics Recent Development

11 Exoskeleton Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Exoskeleton Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Exoskeleton Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

