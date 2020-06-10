COVID-19 Impact on Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fast-moving consumer goods are manufactured and purchased to satisfy consumer requirements in segments such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and household products. Food products, beverages, and pharmaceuticals need durable packaging to prevent any spoilage or contamination.

The flexible packaging materials segment to account for more than 39% of the total market share. Flexible packaging includes films, sheets, pouches, and bags, and offers down-gauging options and protection from contamination and deterioration. Advantages like its high compatibility with the storage conditions of the product and its easy manufacturing process will result in this market segment’s steady growth during the estimated period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging, including the following market information:

Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Amcor, Ball, Crown Holdings, Tetra Pak, Berry Plastics, Sonoco, UFLEX, Toyo Seikan Group, All American Containers, Huhtamak, Ardagh Group, Consol Glass, Bomarko, WestRock Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

Other

Based on the Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Tobacco

Other

