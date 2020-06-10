COVID-19 Impact on Fluorochemicals Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Fluorochemicals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Fluorochemicals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fluorochemicals are chemical compounds that contain fluorine. Fluorine is a highly reactive element and is derived from sources like fluorite (also known as fluorspar), fluorapatite, and cryolite. Fluorine has a number of desirable chemical properties like high electronegativity, and reactivity and tendency to form stable compounds.

Fluorocarbons was the largest segment of the global fluorochemicals market. These are compounds that are formed when fluorine is covalently bonded to carbon atoms in varying number and different configurations. The strength and stability of these covalent bonds give fluorocarbons their unique properties to function like refrigerants, lubricants, solvents, propellants, and stain-repellent products. The segment is expected to grow at a fast rate over the forecast period owing to the increase in its high demand for use across applications like blowing agents, packaging, solvents, refrigerants, and aerosol propellants.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Air Products, 3M, Solvay, Arkema, Daikin Industries, Dongyue, Asahi Glass, Chemours, Pelchem, Honeywell, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Mexichem, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fluorocarbons

Fluoropolymers

Fluoroelastomers

Aluminium Fluoride (AIF3)

Others

Based on the Application:

Refrigerants

Aluminium Production

Plastic Foams

Electricals & Electronics

Others

