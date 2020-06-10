COVID-19 Impact on Fluorochemicals Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Fluorochemicals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Fluorochemicals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fluorochemicals are chemical compounds that contain fluorine. Fluorine is a highly reactive element and is derived from sources like fluorite (also known as fluorspar), fluorapatite, and cryolite. Fluorine has a number of desirable chemical properties like high electronegativity, and reactivity and tendency to form stable compounds.
Fluorocarbons was the largest segment of the global fluorochemicals market. These are compounds that are formed when fluorine is covalently bonded to carbon atoms in varying number and different configurations. The strength and stability of these covalent bonds give fluorocarbons their unique properties to function like refrigerants, lubricants, solvents, propellants, and stain-repellent products. The segment is expected to grow at a fast rate over the forecast period owing to the increase in its high demand for use across applications like blowing agents, packaging, solvents, refrigerants, and aerosol propellants.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Fluorochemicals. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Fluorochemicals was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Fluorochemicals is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Fluorochemicals, including the following market information:
Global Fluorochemicals Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Fluorochemicals Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Fluorochemicals Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Fluorochemicals Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Air Products, 3M, Solvay, Arkema, Daikin Industries, Dongyue, Asahi Glass, Chemours, Pelchem, Honeywell, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Mexichem, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Fluorocarbons
Fluoropolymers
Fluoroelastomers
Aluminium Fluoride (AIF3)
Others
Based on the Application:
Refrigerants
Aluminium Production
Plastic Foams
Electricals & Electronics
Others
