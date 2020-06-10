In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Functional Textile Finishing Agents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Functional Textile Finishing Agents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-functional-textile-finishing-agents-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Textile chemicals are widely used in the processing of fabrics. Some of the main processes include dyeing, bleaching, printing, conditioning, and finishing. Functional textile finishing agents are used to enhance properties of fabrics and impart special functions to the fabrics. For instance, antimicrobial finishes provide bacterial and fungal resistance to fabrics and kill odor-causing bacteria.

The textile industry extensively uses different types of release finishing agents and functional repellents such as dirt repellent finishing agents, mosquito repellents, and oil repellents. Topical finishing agents such as water and oil repellents are used on textile fabrics to provide protection against water, oil, greasy materials, and soil. The functional textile finishing agents market is experiencing growth in the repellent and release segment due the growing demand for textile finishing agents such as polysiloxanes and fluorochemicals that are used to improve the softness, crease resistance, and water repellency of the textile material.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Functional Textile Finishing Agents. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Functional Textile Finishing Agents was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Functional Textile Finishing Agents is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Functional Textile Finishing Agents, including the following market information:

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Huntsman Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Bayer, Kemira, Archroma, Evonik Industries, FCL, HT Fine Chemical, Kapp-Chemie, Nicca Chemical, Omnova Solutions, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Pulcra Chemicals, Resil Chemicals, Rudolf, The Lubrizol Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Repellent and Release

Flame Retardant

Antimicrobial and Antibacterial

Temperature Regulation

Durable Press and Wrinkle Resistant

Other

Based on the Application:

Household

Commercial

Otehr

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-functional-textile-finishing-agents-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com