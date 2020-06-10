In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Furniture Wood Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Furniture Wood Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-furniture-wood-coatings-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Furniture wood coatings are used in wooden furniture to achieve aesthetic properties and prevent mechanical, physical, and chemical damage. These coatings are predominantly used in kitchen cabinets, institutional furniture, partitions and fixtures, household furniture, and office furniture.

Solvent-borne furniture wood coatings comprises of solvents such as ketone, toluene, xylene, and propanol. These solvents are based on petroleum. These coatings are extensively preferred by manufacturers because they are insensitive to high temperature and humidity. The segment will grow from till 2023 because these coatings offer better finishing, flexible application, and fast drying. Additionally, they also exhibit an excessive gloss for the distinctness of image (DOI) and ensures easy application on any wood substrate.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Furniture Wood Coatings. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Furniture Wood Coatings was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Furniture Wood Coatings is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Furniture Wood Coatings, including the following market information:

Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Akzo Nobel, BASF, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Benjamin Moore, Diamond Vogel, Royal DSM, Drywood Coatings, Helios Group, IVM Chemicals, Jotun, KAPCI Coatings, Rust-Oleum, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Radiation-cured

Powder

Other

Based on the Application:

Home Application

Office Application

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-furniture-wood-coatings-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com