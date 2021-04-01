COVID-19 Impact on Geothermal Power Generation – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Geothermal Power Generation market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Geothermal Power Generation industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Geothermal Power Generation production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Geothermal Power Generation market include _, Chevron, Calpine, Energy Development, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, Enel Green Power, KenGen, Contact Energy, Orkuveita Reykjavikur, Pertamina Geothermal Energy, CalEnergy Generation, Star Energy Ltd, Northern California Power Agency, Terra-Gen, LLC, ORMAT

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Geothermal Power Generation industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Geothermal Power Generation manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Geothermal Power Generation industry.

Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Segment By Type:

, Back Pressure, Binary, Double Flash, Dry Steam, Single Flash, Triple Flash

Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Segment By Application:

, Dry Steam Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations, Binary Cycle Power Stations

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Geothermal Power Generation industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Geothermal Power Generation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Geothermal Power Generation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Geothermal Power Generation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Geothermal Power Generation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Geothermal Power Generation market?

TOC

1 Geothermal Power Generation Market Overview

1.1 Geothermal Power Generation Product Overview

1.2 Geothermal Power Generation Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Back Pressure

1.2.2 Binary

1.2.3 Double Flash

1.2.4 Dry Steam

1.2.5 Single Flash

1.2.6 Triple Flash

1.3 Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Geothermal Power Generation Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Geothermal Power Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Geothermal Power Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Geothermal Power Generation Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Geothermal Power Generation Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Power Generation Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Geothermal Power Generation Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Power Generation Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Geothermal Power Generation Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Geothermal Power Generation Industry

1.5.1.1 Geothermal Power Generation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Geothermal Power Generation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Geothermal Power Generation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Geothermal Power Generation Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Geothermal Power Generation Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Geothermal Power Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Geothermal Power Generation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Geothermal Power Generation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Geothermal Power Generation Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Geothermal Power Generation Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Geothermal Power Generation as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Geothermal Power Generation Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Geothermal Power Generation Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Geothermal Power Generation Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Geothermal Power Generation Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Geothermal Power Generation Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Power Generation Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Power Generation Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Geothermal Power Generation Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Geothermal Power Generation Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Geothermal Power Generation Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Geothermal Power Generation Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Power Generation Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Power Generation Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Geothermal Power Generation by Application

4.1 Geothermal Power Generation Segment by Application

4.1.1 Dry Steam Power Stations

4.1.2 Flash Steam Power Stations

4.1.3 Binary Cycle Power Stations

4.2 Global Geothermal Power Generation Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Geothermal Power Generation Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Geothermal Power Generation Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Geothermal Power Generation Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Geothermal Power Generation by Application

4.5.2 Europe Geothermal Power Generation by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Power Generation by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Geothermal Power Generation by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Power Generation by Application 5 North America Geothermal Power Generation Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Geothermal Power Generation Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Power Generation Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Geothermal Power Generation Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Power Generation Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Geothermal Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Geothermal Power Generation Business

10.1 Chevron

10.1.1 Chevron Corporation Information

10.1.2 Chevron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Chevron Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Chevron Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.1.5 Chevron Recent Development

10.2 Calpine

10.2.1 Calpine Corporation Information

10.2.2 Calpine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Calpine Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Chevron Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.2.5 Calpine Recent Development

10.3 Energy Development

10.3.1 Energy Development Corporation Information

10.3.2 Energy Development Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Energy Development Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Energy Development Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.3.5 Energy Development Recent Development

10.4 Comisión Federal de Electricidad

10.4.1 Comisión Federal de Electricidad Corporation Information

10.4.2 Comisión Federal de Electricidad Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Comisión Federal de Electricidad Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Comisión Federal de Electricidad Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.4.5 Comisión Federal de Electricidad Recent Development

10.5 Enel Green Power

10.5.1 Enel Green Power Corporation Information

10.5.2 Enel Green Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Enel Green Power Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Enel Green Power Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.5.5 Enel Green Power Recent Development

10.6 KenGen

10.6.1 KenGen Corporation Information

10.6.2 KenGen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 KenGen Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 KenGen Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.6.5 KenGen Recent Development

10.7 Contact Energy

10.7.1 Contact Energy Corporation Information

10.7.2 Contact Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Contact Energy Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Contact Energy Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.7.5 Contact Energy Recent Development

10.8 Orkuveita Reykjavikur

10.8.1 Orkuveita Reykjavikur Corporation Information

10.8.2 Orkuveita Reykjavikur Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Orkuveita Reykjavikur Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Orkuveita Reykjavikur Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.8.5 Orkuveita Reykjavikur Recent Development

10.9 Pertamina Geothermal Energy

10.9.1 Pertamina Geothermal Energy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pertamina Geothermal Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Pertamina Geothermal Energy Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pertamina Geothermal Energy Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.9.5 Pertamina Geothermal Energy Recent Development

10.10 CalEnergy Generation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Geothermal Power Generation Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CalEnergy Generation Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CalEnergy Generation Recent Development

10.11 Star Energy Ltd

10.11.1 Star Energy Ltd Corporation Information

10.11.2 Star Energy Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Star Energy Ltd Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Star Energy Ltd Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.11.5 Star Energy Ltd Recent Development

10.12 Northern California Power Agency

10.12.1 Northern California Power Agency Corporation Information

10.12.2 Northern California Power Agency Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Northern California Power Agency Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Northern California Power Agency Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.12.5 Northern California Power Agency Recent Development

10.13 Terra-Gen, LLC

10.13.1 Terra-Gen, LLC Corporation Information

10.13.2 Terra-Gen, LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Terra-Gen, LLC Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Terra-Gen, LLC Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.13.5 Terra-Gen, LLC Recent Development

10.14 ORMAT

10.14.1 ORMAT Corporation Information

10.14.2 ORMAT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 ORMAT Geothermal Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 ORMAT Geothermal Power Generation Products Offered

10.14.5 ORMAT Recent Development 11 Geothermal Power Generation Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Geothermal Power Generation Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Geothermal Power Generation Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

