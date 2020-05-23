In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global VTOL UAV market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global VTOL UAV market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-vtol-uav-market-insights-forecast-to-2026



An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, as an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), or by several other names, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator, or fully or intermittently autonomously, by onboard computers. Compared to manned aircraft, UAVs are often preferred for missions that are too “dull, dirty or dangerous” for humans. They originated mostly in military applications, although their use is expanding in commercial, scientific, recreational, agricultural, and other applications, such as policing and surveillance, aerial photography, agriculture and drone racing.

As for the global VTOL UAV industry, the top three manufacturers have 82.79% revenue market share in 2015. The Chinese giant DJI, which has 62.03% market share in 2015, is the leader in the VTOL UAV industry. The manufacturers following are Parrot SA, 3D Robotics and AscTec, which respectively has 14.66%, 2.10% and 0.68% market share globally.

The revenue of global VTOL UAV sales market has a rising from 709.31 m dollars in 2014 to 1235.00 m dollars in 2015, and it’s respected to reach 2049.42 m dollars in 2021. The high suitability of VTOL UAVs for civil applications is one of the key drivers for this market.

The downstream industries of VTOL UAV products are Military, Homeland Security and

Civil & Commercial. In the recent years, the demand of for VTOL UAVs for civil and commercial applications is growing, and the ability of VTOL UAVs to aid in these industries, will certainly result in market growth during the predicted period too.

Although sales of VTOL UAV products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the VTOL UAV field hastily.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the VTOL UAV 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the VTOL UAV 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the VTOL UAV 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1700.1 million in 2019. The market size of VTOL UAV 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global VTOL UAV market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global VTOL UAV market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VTOL UAV market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global VTOL UAV market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global VTOL UAV market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global VTOL UAV market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global VTOL UAV market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global VTOL UAV market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global VTOL UAV market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DJI

PARROT

3D Robotics

AscTec

Yamaha

XAIRCRAFT

ZERO TECH

Ehang

IAI

CybAero

Alpha Unmanned Systems

Microdrones

Ewatt

Hanhe

GoPro

LONCIN MOTOR

VTOL UAV Breakdown Data by Type

Small Sized VTOL UAV (<150 Kg)

Large Sized VTOL UAV (≥150 Kg)

VTOL UAV Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Homeland Security

Civil & Commercial

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-vtol-uav-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com