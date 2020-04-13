COVID-19 Impact on Grain Dryer Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Grain Dryer Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Grain Dryer Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Grain Dryer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Grain Dryer Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Grain Dryer Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Grain Dryer market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Grain Dryer Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Grain Dryer Market: Cimbria, CFCAI Group, Buhler, GSI, Brock, PETKUS Technologie, Sukup Manufacturing, Alvan Blanch, Fratelli Pedrotti, Mecmar, SKIOLD, POLnet, Stela, Shivvers, Mathews Company

Global Grain Dryer Market Segmentation By Product: Stationary Grain Dryer, Mobile Grain Dryer

Global Grain Dryer Market Segmentation By Application: Cereals Drying, Pulses Drying, Oil Seeds Drying

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Grain Dryer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Grain Dryer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Grain Dryer Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Grain Dryer Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Grain Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stationary Grain Dryer

1.4.3 Mobile Grain Dryer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Grain Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cereals Drying

1.5.3 Pulses Drying

1.5.4 Oil Seeds Drying

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Grain Dryer Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Grain Dryer Industry

1.6.1.1 Grain Dryer Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Grain Dryer Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Grain Dryer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Grain Dryer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Grain Dryer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Grain Dryer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Grain Dryer Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Grain Dryer Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Grain Dryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Grain Dryer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Grain Dryer Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Grain Dryer Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Grain Dryer Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Grain Dryer Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Grain Dryer Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Grain Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Grain Dryer Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Grain Dryer Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Grain Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Grain Dryer Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Grain Dryer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Grain Dryer Production by Regions

4.1 Global Grain Dryer Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Grain Dryer Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Grain Dryer Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Grain Dryer Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Grain Dryer Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Grain Dryer Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Grain Dryer Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Grain Dryer Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Grain Dryer Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Grain Dryer Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Grain Dryer Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Grain Dryer Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Grain Dryer Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Grain Dryer Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Grain Dryer Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Grain Dryer Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Grain Dryer Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Grain Dryer Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Grain Dryer Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Grain Dryer Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Grain Dryer Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Grain Dryer Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Grain Dryer Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Grain Dryer Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Grain Dryer Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Grain Dryer Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Grain Dryer Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Grain Dryer Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Grain Dryer Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Grain Dryer Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Grain Dryer Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Grain Dryer Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Grain Dryer Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Grain Dryer Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Grain Dryer Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Grain Dryer Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Grain Dryer Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Grain Dryer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Grain Dryer Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Grain Dryer Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Cimbria

8.1.1 Cimbria Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cimbria Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Cimbria Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Cimbria Product Description

8.1.5 Cimbria Recent Development

8.2 CFCAI Group

8.2.1 CFCAI Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 CFCAI Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 CFCAI Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 CFCAI Group Product Description

8.2.5 CFCAI Group Recent Development

8.3 Buhler

8.3.1 Buhler Corporation Information

8.3.2 Buhler Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Buhler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Buhler Product Description

8.3.5 Buhler Recent Development

8.4 GSI

8.4.1 GSI Corporation Information

8.4.2 GSI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 GSI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 GSI Product Description

8.4.5 GSI Recent Development

8.5 Brock

8.5.1 Brock Corporation Information

8.5.2 Brock Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Brock Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Brock Product Description

8.5.5 Brock Recent Development

8.6 PETKUS Technologie

8.6.1 PETKUS Technologie Corporation Information

8.6.2 PETKUS Technologie Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 PETKUS Technologie Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 PETKUS Technologie Product Description

8.6.5 PETKUS Technologie Recent Development

8.7 Sukup Manufacturing

8.7.1 Sukup Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.7.2 Sukup Manufacturing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Sukup Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Sukup Manufacturing Product Description

8.7.5 Sukup Manufacturing Recent Development

8.8 Alvan Blanch

8.8.1 Alvan Blanch Corporation Information

8.8.2 Alvan Blanch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Alvan Blanch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Alvan Blanch Product Description

8.8.5 Alvan Blanch Recent Development

8.9 Fratelli Pedrotti

8.9.1 Fratelli Pedrotti Corporation Information

8.9.2 Fratelli Pedrotti Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Fratelli Pedrotti Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Fratelli Pedrotti Product Description

8.9.5 Fratelli Pedrotti Recent Development

8.10 Mecmar

8.10.1 Mecmar Corporation Information

8.10.2 Mecmar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Mecmar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Mecmar Product Description

8.10.5 Mecmar Recent Development

8.11 SKIOLD

8.11.1 SKIOLD Corporation Information

8.11.2 SKIOLD Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 SKIOLD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 SKIOLD Product Description

8.11.5 SKIOLD Recent Development

8.12 POLnet

8.12.1 POLnet Corporation Information

8.12.2 POLnet Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 POLnet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 POLnet Product Description

8.12.5 POLnet Recent Development

8.13 Stela

8.13.1 Stela Corporation Information

8.13.2 Stela Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Stela Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Stela Product Description

8.13.5 Stela Recent Development

8.14 Shivvers

8.14.1 Shivvers Corporation Information

8.14.2 Shivvers Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Shivvers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Shivvers Product Description

8.14.5 Shivvers Recent Development

8.15 Mathews Company

8.15.1 Mathews Company Corporation Information

8.15.2 Mathews Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Mathews Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Mathews Company Product Description

8.15.5 Mathews Company Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Grain Dryer Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Grain Dryer Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Grain Dryer Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Grain Dryer Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Grain Dryer Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Grain Dryer Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Grain Dryer Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Grain Dryer Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Grain Dryer Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Grain Dryer Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Grain Dryer Sales Channels

11.2.2 Grain Dryer Distributors

11.3 Grain Dryer Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Grain Dryer Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

