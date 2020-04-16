Covid-19 Impact on Haute Couture Market | Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Haute Couture Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Haute Couture Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Haute Couture Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Haute Couture Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Haute Couture Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Haute Couture market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Haute Couture Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Haute Couture Market: Chanel, Dior, Armani, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gauthier, Zuhair Murad, Saint Laurent, Stephane Rolland, Ralph&Russo, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Atelier Versace, Alexis Mabille

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Haute Couture Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Haute Couture Market Segmentation By Product: Catwalk, Daily Wearing

Global Haute Couture Market Segmentation By Application: Catwalk, Daily Wearing

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Haute Couture Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Haute Couture Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Haute Couture Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Haute Couture Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Haute Couture Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Female Couture

1.4.3 Male Couture

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Haute Couture Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Catwalk

1.5.3 Daily Wearing

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Haute Couture Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Haute Couture Industry

1.6.1.1 Haute Couture Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Haute Couture Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Haute Couture Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Haute Couture Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Haute Couture Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Haute Couture Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Haute Couture Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Haute Couture Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Haute Couture Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Haute Couture Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Haute Couture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Haute Couture Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Haute Couture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Haute Couture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Haute Couture Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Haute Couture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Haute Couture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Haute Couture Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Haute Couture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Haute Couture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Haute Couture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Haute Couture Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Haute Couture Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Haute Couture Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Haute Couture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Haute Couture Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Haute Couture Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Haute Couture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Haute Couture Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Haute Couture Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Haute Couture Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Haute Couture Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Haute Couture Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Haute Couture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Haute Couture Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Haute Couture Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Haute Couture Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Haute Couture Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Haute Couture Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Haute Couture Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Haute Couture Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Haute Couture by Country

6.1.1 North America Haute Couture Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Haute Couture Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Haute Couture Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Haute Couture Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Haute Couture by Country

7.1.1 Europe Haute Couture Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Haute Couture Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Haute Couture Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Haute Couture Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Haute Couture by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Haute Couture by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Haute Couture Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Haute Couture Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Haute Couture Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Haute Couture Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Chanel

11.1.1 Chanel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Chanel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Chanel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Chanel Haute Couture Products Offered

11.1.5 Chanel Recent Development

11.2 Dior

11.2.1 Dior Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dior Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Dior Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Dior Haute Couture Products Offered

11.2.5 Dior Recent Development

11.3 Armani

11.3.1 Armani Corporation Information

11.3.2 Armani Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Armani Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Armani Haute Couture Products Offered

11.3.5 Armani Recent Development

11.4 Givenchy

11.4.1 Givenchy Corporation Information

11.4.2 Givenchy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Givenchy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Givenchy Haute Couture Products Offered

11.4.5 Givenchy Recent Development

11.5 Jean Paul Gauthier

11.5.1 Jean Paul Gauthier Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jean Paul Gauthier Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Jean Paul Gauthier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Jean Paul Gauthier Haute Couture Products Offered

11.5.5 Jean Paul Gauthier Recent Development

11.6 Zuhair Murad

11.6.1 Zuhair Murad Corporation Information

11.6.2 Zuhair Murad Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Zuhair Murad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Products Offered

11.6.5 Zuhair Murad Recent Development

11.7 Saint Laurent

11.7.1 Saint Laurent Corporation Information

11.7.2 Saint Laurent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Saint Laurent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Saint Laurent Haute Couture Products Offered

11.7.5 Saint Laurent Recent Development

11.8 Stephane Rolland

11.8.1 Stephane Rolland Corporation Information

11.8.2 Stephane Rolland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Stephane Rolland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Products Offered

11.8.5 Stephane Rolland Recent Development

11.9 Ralph&Russo

11.9.1 Ralph&Russo Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ralph&Russo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Ralph&Russo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Ralph&Russo Haute Couture Products Offered

11.9.5 Ralph&Russo Recent Development

11.10 Viktor&Rolf

11.10.1 Viktor&Rolf Corporation Information

11.10.2 Viktor&Rolf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Viktor&Rolf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Viktor&Rolf Haute Couture Products Offered

11.10.5 Viktor&Rolf Recent Development

11.12 Atelier Versace

11.12.1 Atelier Versace Corporation Information

11.12.2 Atelier Versace Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Atelier Versace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Atelier Versace Products Offered

11.12.5 Atelier Versace Recent Development

11.13 Alexis Mabille

11.13.1 Alexis Mabille Corporation Information

11.13.2 Alexis Mabille Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Alexis Mabille Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Alexis Mabille Products Offered

11.13.5 Alexis Mabille Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Haute Couture Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Haute Couture Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Haute Couture Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Haute Couture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Haute Couture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Haute Couture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Haute Couture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Haute Couture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Haute Couture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Haute Couture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Haute Couture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Haute Couture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Haute Couture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Haute Couture Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Haute Couture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Haute Couture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Haute Couture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Haute Couture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Haute Couture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Haute Couture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Haute Couture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Haute Couture Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Haute Couture Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

