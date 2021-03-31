COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robot – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Industrial Robot market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Industrial Robot industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Industrial Robot production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Industrial Robot market include _, FANUC(Japan), KUKA(Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), Nachi(Japan), Kawasaki Robotics(Japan), Comau(Italy), EPSON Robots(Japan), Staubli(Switzerland), Omron Adept Technologies(US), DENSO Robotics(Japan), OTC Daihen(Japan), Panasonic(Japan), Toshiba(Japan), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), Yamaha(Japan), Universal Robots(Denmark), Hyundai Robotics(Korea), Robostar(Korea), Star Seiki(Japan), CLOOS(Germany), IGM(Australia), JEL Corporation(Japan), Foxconn(Foxbot)(China), Siasun(China), Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China), Estun Automation(China), Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China), STEP Electric Corporation, Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Industrial Robot industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Industrial Robot manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Industrial Robot industry.

Global Industrial Robot Market Segment By Type:

Articulated Robots, Parallel Robots, SCARA Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Cartesian Robots

Global Industrial Robot Market Segment By Application:

, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical, Rubber and Plastic, Metal and Machinery, Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Industrial Robot industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Robot market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Robot industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Robot market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Robot market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Robot market?

TOC

1 Industrial Robot Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Robot Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Robot Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Articulated Robots

1.2.2 Parallel Robots

1.2.3 SCARA Robots

1.2.4 Cylindrical Robots

1.2.5 Cartesian Robots

1.3 Global Industrial Robot Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Robot Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Robot Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Industrial Robot Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Industrial Robot Industry

1.5.1.1 Industrial Robot Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Industrial Robot Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Industrial Robot Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Industrial Robot Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Robot Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Robot Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Robot Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Robot Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Robot as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Robot Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Robot Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Industrial Robot Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Robot Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Robot Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Industrial Robot Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Robot Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Industrial Robot Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Industrial Robot Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Industrial Robot Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Industrial Robot Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Industrial Robot by Application

4.1 Industrial Robot Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Electrical and Electronics

4.1.3 Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

4.1.4 Metal and Machinery

4.1.5 Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Robot Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Robot Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Robot Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Robot Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Robot by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Robot by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Robot by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot by Application 5 North America Industrial Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Industrial Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Industrial Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Industrial Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Robot Business

10.1 FANUC(Japan)

10.1.1 FANUC(Japan) Corporation Information

10.1.2 FANUC(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 FANUC(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 FANUC(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.1.5 FANUC(Japan) Recent Development

10.2 KUKA(Germany)

10.2.1 KUKA(Germany) Corporation Information

10.2.2 KUKA(Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 KUKA(Germany) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 FANUC(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.2.5 KUKA(Germany) Recent Development

10.3 ABB(Switzerland)

10.3.1 ABB(Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.3.2 ABB(Switzerland) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ABB(Switzerland) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ABB(Switzerland) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.3.5 ABB(Switzerland) Recent Development

10.4 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

10.4.1 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.4.5 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Recent Development

10.5 Nachi(Japan)

10.5.1 Nachi(Japan) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nachi(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nachi(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nachi(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.5.5 Nachi(Japan) Recent Development

10.6 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

10.6.1 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.6.5 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Recent Development

10.7 Comau(Italy)

10.7.1 Comau(Italy) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Comau(Italy) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Comau(Italy) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Comau(Italy) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.7.5 Comau(Italy) Recent Development

10.8 EPSON Robots(Japan)

10.8.1 EPSON Robots(Japan) Corporation Information

10.8.2 EPSON Robots(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 EPSON Robots(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 EPSON Robots(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.8.5 EPSON Robots(Japan) Recent Development

10.9 Staubli(Switzerland)

10.9.1 Staubli(Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Staubli(Switzerland) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Staubli(Switzerland) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Staubli(Switzerland) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.9.5 Staubli(Switzerland) Recent Development

10.10 Omron Adept Technologies(US)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Robot Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Recent Development

10.11 DENSO Robotics(Japan)

10.11.1 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Corporation Information

10.11.2 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.11.5 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Recent Development

10.12 OTC Daihen(Japan)

10.12.1 OTC Daihen(Japan) Corporation Information

10.12.2 OTC Daihen(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 OTC Daihen(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 OTC Daihen(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.12.5 OTC Daihen(Japan) Recent Development

10.13 Panasonic(Japan)

10.13.1 Panasonic(Japan) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Panasonic(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Panasonic(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Panasonic(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.13.5 Panasonic(Japan) Recent Development

10.14 Toshiba(Japan)

10.14.1 Toshiba(Japan) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Toshiba(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Toshiba(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Toshiba(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.14.5 Toshiba(Japan) Recent Development

10.15 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

10.15.1 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.15.5 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Recent Development

10.16 Yamaha(Japan)

10.16.1 Yamaha(Japan) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yamaha(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Yamaha(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Yamaha(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.16.5 Yamaha(Japan) Recent Development

10.17 Universal Robots(Denmark)

10.17.1 Universal Robots(Denmark) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Universal Robots(Denmark) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Universal Robots(Denmark) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Universal Robots(Denmark) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.17.5 Universal Robots(Denmark) Recent Development

10.18 Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

10.18.1 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.18.5 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Recent Development

10.19 Robostar(Korea)

10.19.1 Robostar(Korea) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Robostar(Korea) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Robostar(Korea) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Robostar(Korea) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.19.5 Robostar(Korea) Recent Development

10.20 Star Seiki(Japan)

10.20.1 Star Seiki(Japan) Corporation Information

10.20.2 Star Seiki(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Star Seiki(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Star Seiki(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.20.5 Star Seiki(Japan) Recent Development

10.21 CLOOS(Germany)

10.21.1 CLOOS(Germany) Corporation Information

10.21.2 CLOOS(Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 CLOOS(Germany) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 CLOOS(Germany) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.21.5 CLOOS(Germany) Recent Development

10.22 IGM(Australia)

10.22.1 IGM(Australia) Corporation Information

10.22.2 IGM(Australia) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 IGM(Australia) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 IGM(Australia) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.22.5 IGM(Australia) Recent Development

10.23 JEL Corporation(Japan)

10.23.1 JEL Corporation(Japan) Corporation Information

10.23.2 JEL Corporation(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 JEL Corporation(Japan) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 JEL Corporation(Japan) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.23.5 JEL Corporation(Japan) Recent Development

10.24 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

10.24.1 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Corporation Information

10.24.2 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.24.5 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Recent Development

10.25 Siasun(China)

10.25.1 Siasun(China) Corporation Information

10.25.2 Siasun(China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Siasun(China) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Siasun(China) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.25.5 Siasun(China) Recent Development

10.26 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)

10.26.1 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Corporation Information

10.26.2 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.26.5 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Recent Development

10.27 Estun Automation(China)

10.27.1 Estun Automation(China) Corporation Information

10.27.2 Estun Automation(China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Estun Automation(China) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Estun Automation(China) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.27.5 Estun Automation(China) Recent Development

10.28 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

10.28.1 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Corporation Information

10.28.2 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.28.5 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Recent Development

10.29 STEP Electric Corporation

10.29.1 STEP Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.29.2 STEP Electric Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.29.3 STEP Electric Corporation Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 STEP Electric Corporation Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.29.5 STEP Electric Corporation Recent Development

10.30 Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

10.30.1 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Corporation Information

10.30.2 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.30.3 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Industrial Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.30.4 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Industrial Robot Products Offered

10.30.5 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Recent Development 11 Industrial Robot Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Robot Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Robot Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

