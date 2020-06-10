COVID-19 Impact on Metal Forming Fluids Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Metal Forming Fluids market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Metal Forming Fluids market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal forming fluids are a type of metal working fluids used in operations pertaining to the changing of shape and contour of metals.

Important factors that have been dictating the growth of the metal forming fluids market are the changes in the metal forming processes, equipment used for metal forming and ease of training of operators on any new process incorporated by the metal forming company. These requirements have been necessitating increased collaboration between metal forming fluid manufacturers and end users for effective applications in recent times.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Metal Forming Fluids. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Metal Forming Fluids was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Metal Forming Fluids is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Metal Forming Fluids, including the following market information:

Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Metal Forming Fluids Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Exxon Mobil, Total, Fuchs, Lubrizol, Lonza, BASF, Chevron Oronite, Quaker Chemical, The Lubrizol, Ashburn Chemical, Callington Haven, BlueStar Lubrication, QualiChem, International Lubricants, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Neat Oils

Emulsified (Soluble) Oils

Semi-Synthetics

Water Based Emulsifiable Synthetic Fluids

Water Based Synthetic Fluid Solutions

Other

Based on the Application:

Forging

Sheet Metal Stamping

Drawing

Warm & Hot Forming

Warm & Hot Rolling

Blanking

Coining

Other

