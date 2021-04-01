COVID-19 Impact on Oil Pump – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Oil Pump market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Oil Pump industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Oil Pump production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Oil Pump market include _, STACKPOLE, TRW, Magna, Nidec, Bosch Rexroth, Tsang Yow, Shenglong Group, SHW, Pierburg (KSPG), Toyo Advanced Technologies, Mahle, Hunan Oil Pump, Chang Zheng Power Machine Fitting, Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Oil Pump industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Oil Pump manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Oil Pump industry.

Global Oil Pump Market Segment By Type:

, Electric Oil Pump, Mechanical Oil Pump

Global Oil Pump Market Segment By Application:

, OEM, AM

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Oil Pump industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil Pump market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil Pump industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil Pump market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil Pump market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil Pump market?

TOC

1 Oil Pump Market Overview

1.1 Oil Pump Product Overview

1.2 Oil Pump Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric Oil Pump

1.2.2 Mechanical Oil Pump

1.3 Global Oil Pump Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Oil Pump Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Oil Pump Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Oil Pump Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Oil Pump Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Oil Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Oil Pump Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Oil Pump Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Oil Pump Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Oil Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Oil Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Oil Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Oil Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Oil Pump Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Oil Pump Industry

1.5.1.1 Oil Pump Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Oil Pump Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Oil Pump Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Oil Pump Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oil Pump Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oil Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Oil Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oil Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oil Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil Pump Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oil Pump Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oil Pump as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oil Pump Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oil Pump Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Oil Pump Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Oil Pump Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oil Pump Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oil Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oil Pump Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Oil Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Oil Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Oil Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Oil Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Oil Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Oil Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Oil Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Oil Pump by Application

4.1 Oil Pump Segment by Application

4.1.1 OEM

4.1.2 AM

4.2 Global Oil Pump Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Oil Pump Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oil Pump Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Oil Pump Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Oil Pump by Application

4.5.2 Europe Oil Pump by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Pump by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Oil Pump by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Pump by Application 5 North America Oil Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Oil Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Oil Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Oil Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Oil Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Pump Business

10.1 STACKPOLE

10.1.1 STACKPOLE Corporation Information

10.1.2 STACKPOLE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 STACKPOLE Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 STACKPOLE Oil Pump Products Offered

10.1.5 STACKPOLE Recent Development

10.2 TRW

10.2.1 TRW Corporation Information

10.2.2 TRW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 TRW Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 STACKPOLE Oil Pump Products Offered

10.2.5 TRW Recent Development

10.3 Magna

10.3.1 Magna Corporation Information

10.3.2 Magna Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Magna Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Magna Oil Pump Products Offered

10.3.5 Magna Recent Development

10.4 Nidec

10.4.1 Nidec Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nidec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nidec Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nidec Oil Pump Products Offered

10.4.5 Nidec Recent Development

10.5 Bosch Rexroth

10.5.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bosch Rexroth Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Bosch Rexroth Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bosch Rexroth Oil Pump Products Offered

10.5.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development

10.6 Tsang Yow

10.6.1 Tsang Yow Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tsang Yow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Tsang Yow Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Tsang Yow Oil Pump Products Offered

10.6.5 Tsang Yow Recent Development

10.7 Shenglong Group

10.7.1 Shenglong Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shenglong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Shenglong Group Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Shenglong Group Oil Pump Products Offered

10.7.5 Shenglong Group Recent Development

10.8 SHW

10.8.1 SHW Corporation Information

10.8.2 SHW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SHW Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SHW Oil Pump Products Offered

10.8.5 SHW Recent Development

10.9 Pierburg (KSPG)

10.9.1 Pierburg (KSPG) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pierburg (KSPG) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Pierburg (KSPG) Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pierburg (KSPG) Oil Pump Products Offered

10.9.5 Pierburg (KSPG) Recent Development

10.10 Toyo Advanced Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Oil Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toyo Advanced Technologies Oil Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toyo Advanced Technologies Recent Development

10.11 Mahle

10.11.1 Mahle Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mahle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mahle Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mahle Oil Pump Products Offered

10.11.5 Mahle Recent Development

10.12 Hunan Oil Pump

10.12.1 Hunan Oil Pump Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hunan Oil Pump Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hunan Oil Pump Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hunan Oil Pump Oil Pump Products Offered

10.12.5 Hunan Oil Pump Recent Development

10.13 Chang Zheng Power Machine Fitting

10.13.1 Chang Zheng Power Machine Fitting Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chang Zheng Power Machine Fitting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Chang Zheng Power Machine Fitting Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Chang Zheng Power Machine Fitting Oil Pump Products Offered

10.13.5 Chang Zheng Power Machine Fitting Recent Development

10.14 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts

10.14.1 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Oil Pump Products Offered

10.14.5 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Recent Development 11 Oil Pump Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oil Pump Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oil Pump Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

