COVID-19 Impact on Premium Tires Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Premium Tires market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Premium Tires market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Tires are an integral component of vehicles and are manufactured using raw materials such as natural rubber, nylon tire cord fabric, and carbon black.
Premium tires are mainly used in premium class vehicles as they deliver improved performance, fuel efficiency, and ride quality.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Premium Tires. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Premium Tires was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Premium Tires is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Premium Tires, including the following market information:
Global Premium Tires Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Premium Tires Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Premium Tires Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Premium Tires Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Bridgestone, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA, Continental, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Pirelli, Alliance Tire Group, Apollo Tires, Cooper Tire and Rubber, Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, Hankook Tire, Kumho Tire, Maxxis International, McCreary Tire and Rubber, Nokian Tires, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
High Pressure Tire
Low Pressure Tire
Based on the Application:
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
