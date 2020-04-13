COVID-19 Impact on Roller Coaster Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Roller Coaster Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Roller Coaster Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Roller Coaster Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Roller Coaster Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Roller Coaster Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Roller Coaster market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Roller Coaster Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Roller Coaster Market: Bolliger & Mabillard, Fabbri Group, Gerstlauer, The Gravity Group, Great Coasters International, Intamin, Mack Rides, Rocky Mountain Construction, Vekoma Rides Manufacturing, Maurer, S&S Sansei, Zierer, Premier Rides, Zamperla

Global Roller Coaster Market Segmentation By Product: Wood Roller Coaster, Steel Roller Coaster

Global Roller Coaster Market Segmentation By Application: Kiddle, Thrill, Family, Extreme

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Roller Coaster Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Roller Coaster Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Roller Coaster Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Roller Coaster Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Roller Coaster Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wood Roller Coaster

1.4.3 Steel Roller Coaster

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Roller Coaster Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Kiddle

1.5.3 Thrill

1.5.4 Family

1.5.5 Extreme

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Roller Coaster Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Roller Coaster Industry

1.6.1.1 Roller Coaster Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Roller Coaster Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Roller Coaster Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Roller Coaster Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Roller Coaster Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Roller Coaster Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Roller Coaster Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Roller Coaster Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Roller Coaster Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Roller Coaster Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Roller Coaster Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Roller Coaster Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Roller Coaster Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Roller Coaster Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Roller Coaster Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Roller Coaster Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Roller Coaster Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Roller Coaster Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Roller Coaster Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Roller Coaster Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Roller Coaster Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Roller Coaster Production by Regions

4.1 Global Roller Coaster Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Roller Coaster Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Roller Coaster Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Roller Coaster Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Roller Coaster Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Roller Coaster Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Roller Coaster Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Roller Coaster Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Roller Coaster Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Roller Coaster Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Roller Coaster Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Roller Coaster Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Roller Coaster Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Roller Coaster Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Roller Coaster Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Roller Coaster Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Roller Coaster Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Roller Coaster Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Roller Coaster Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Roller Coaster Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Roller Coaster Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Roller Coaster Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Roller Coaster Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Roller Coaster Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Roller Coaster Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Roller Coaster Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Roller Coaster Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Roller Coaster Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Roller Coaster Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Roller Coaster Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Roller Coaster Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Roller Coaster Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Roller Coaster Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Roller Coaster Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Roller Coaster Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Roller Coaster Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Roller Coaster Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Roller Coaster Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Roller Coaster Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Roller Coaster Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Bolliger & Mabillard

8.1.1 Bolliger & Mabillard Corporation Information

8.1.2 Bolliger & Mabillard Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Bolliger & Mabillard Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Bolliger & Mabillard Product Description

8.1.5 Bolliger & Mabillard Recent Development

8.2 Fabbri Group

8.2.1 Fabbri Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 Fabbri Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Fabbri Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Fabbri Group Product Description

8.2.5 Fabbri Group Recent Development

8.3 Gerstlauer

8.3.1 Gerstlauer Corporation Information

8.3.2 Gerstlauer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Gerstlauer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Gerstlauer Product Description

8.3.5 Gerstlauer Recent Development

8.4 The Gravity Group

8.4.1 The Gravity Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 The Gravity Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 The Gravity Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 The Gravity Group Product Description

8.4.5 The Gravity Group Recent Development

8.5 Great Coasters International

8.5.1 Great Coasters International Corporation Information

8.5.2 Great Coasters International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Great Coasters International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Great Coasters International Product Description

8.5.5 Great Coasters International Recent Development

8.6 Intamin

8.6.1 Intamin Corporation Information

8.6.2 Intamin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Intamin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Intamin Product Description

8.6.5 Intamin Recent Development

8.7 Mack Rides

8.7.1 Mack Rides Corporation Information

8.7.2 Mack Rides Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Mack Rides Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Mack Rides Product Description

8.7.5 Mack Rides Recent Development

8.8 Rocky Mountain Construction

8.8.1 Rocky Mountain Construction Corporation Information

8.8.2 Rocky Mountain Construction Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Rocky Mountain Construction Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Rocky Mountain Construction Product Description

8.8.5 Rocky Mountain Construction Recent Development

8.9 Vekoma Rides Manufacturing

8.9.1 Vekoma Rides Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.9.2 Vekoma Rides Manufacturing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Vekoma Rides Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Vekoma Rides Manufacturing Product Description

8.9.5 Vekoma Rides Manufacturing Recent Development

8.10 Maurer

8.10.1 Maurer Corporation Information

8.10.2 Maurer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Maurer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Maurer Product Description

8.10.5 Maurer Recent Development

8.11 S&S Sansei

8.11.1 S&S Sansei Corporation Information

8.11.2 S&S Sansei Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 S&S Sansei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 S&S Sansei Product Description

8.11.5 S&S Sansei Recent Development

8.12 Zierer

8.12.1 Zierer Corporation Information

8.12.2 Zierer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Zierer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Zierer Product Description

8.12.5 Zierer Recent Development

8.13 Premier Rides

8.13.1 Premier Rides Corporation Information

8.13.2 Premier Rides Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Premier Rides Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Premier Rides Product Description

8.13.5 Premier Rides Recent Development

8.14 Zamperla

8.14.1 Zamperla Corporation Information

8.14.2 Zamperla Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Zamperla Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Zamperla Product Description

8.14.5 Zamperla Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Roller Coaster Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Roller Coaster Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Roller Coaster Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Roller Coaster Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Roller Coaster Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Roller Coaster Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Roller Coaster Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Roller Coaster Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Roller Coaster Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Roller Coaster Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Roller Coaster Sales Channels

11.2.2 Roller Coaster Distributors

11.3 Roller Coaster Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Roller Coaster Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

