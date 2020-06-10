COVID-19 Impact on SBC Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on SBC market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on SBC market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Styrenic block copolymer is also known as SBC. They belong to the group of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE). TPE have rubber like properties and are processed as thermoplastics.

The SBS segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Factors such as the growth in adhesive and compounding applications and the high adoption of polymer-modified asphalt for paving and roofing applications will contribute to the growth of the styrenic-butadiene-styrenic block copolymer market in the coming years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for SBC. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for SBC was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for SBC is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of SBC, including the following market information:

Global SBC Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global SBC Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global SBC Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global SBC Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include China Petrochemical Corporation, Dynasol, LCY Group, PolyOne, TSRC, Zeon Chemicals, LG Chemicals, Chevron Phillips, En Chuan Chemicals, JSR Corporation, Eastman Chemical, Kumho Petrochemicals, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS)

Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)

Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

Based on the Application:

Paving and Roofing

Footwear

Advanced Material

Other

