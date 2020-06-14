Covid-19 Impact on Seaweeds Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Seaweeds market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Seaweeds market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Seaweed belongs to a group of plant-like organisms that grow in the sea. It is a multi-purpose product widely used as food for both human and animals. Seaweed can be collected from the deep sea, and they are also increasingly cultivated across the coasts globally. There are three major types of seaweed based on the color, namely, brown, red, and green seaweed.

During 2017, the red seaweed market segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The rising awareness of the health benefits of red seaweeds that resutls in its increased usage in foods will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Seaweeds. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Seaweeds was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Seaweeds is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Seaweeds, including the following market information:

Global Seaweeds Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Seaweeds Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Seaweeds Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Seaweeds Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Cargill, DuPont, Groupe Roullier, Irish Seaweeds, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group, Annie Chun’s, Chase Organics, GimMe Health Foods, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Mara Seaweed, Seasol, SeaSnax, Ocean Harvest Technology, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Brown Seaweed

Red Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Based on the Application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Other

