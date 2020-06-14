Covid-19 Impact on Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Self-compacting concrete (SCC), also known as self-consolidating concrete, is a concrete mix that can be placed completely by means of its own weight; i.e., it does not require vibration or tamping for leveling. SCC is a high-performance concrete that offers notable benefits while maintaining the concrete’s customary durability and mechanical characteristics.

The powder segment accounted for the major shares of the self-consolidating concrete market. Powder SCC provides adequate self-compatibility by reducing the powder-water ratio and offers adequate segregation resistance. The improvement in the properties of concrete will be a major factor fueling the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Additionally, the low water-binder ratio will also fuel the demand for powder SSC.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Self-compacting Concrete (SCC). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Self-compacting Concrete (SCC), including the following market information:

Global Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, CEMEX, Heidelbergcement AG, Lafargeholcim Ltd, Sika Group, ACC Limited, Buzzi Unicem, Breedon Group, Kilsaran, Tarmac, UltraTech Cement, Unibeton Ready Mix, Firth Concrete, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Powder Type Self-Compacting Concrete

Viscosity Agent Type Self-Compacting Concrete

Combination Type Self-Compacting Concrete

Based on the Application:

Infrastructure

Oil & Gas Construction

Building & Construction

Other

